Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for the Harley Quinn Season 5 finale.

Five seasons in, and Harley Quinn has proven that it's still just as capable of embracing all the chaos, mayhem, unexpected emotion, and irreverent superhero humor that made this R-rated animated series so memorable in the first place. While Season 5 shakes things up even more by taking our favorite power couple, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), to Metropolis, things aren't as perfect as they seem to be in this new environment — especially once Harley talks Superman (James Wolk) into taking a little time off. Between the looming threat of Brainiac (Stephen Fry) and Lena Luthor's (Aisha Tyler) dangerous power trip, Harley and Ivy have a lot to deal with, and not all of the members of their motley antihero crew make it through in one piece. Yet as the Season 5 finale, "The Mess Is the Point," reveals, sometimes there really is no place like home — after taking down Lena, the real mastermind behind everything, Harley and Ivy move back to Gotham and into their original rooftop apartment in what truly feels like a full-circle moment for both the characters and the show.

Ahead of "The Mess Is the Point," Collider had the opportunity to have a long-running conversation with showrunner Dean Lorey spanning some of the season's most memorable moments. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Lorey discusses why they decided to move the show to Metropolis for Season 5, why he remains committed to the promise that Harley and Ivy are still a rock-solid couple, and standout installments like the Brainiac-centric episode and the murder mystery episode. He also delves into why they decided to kill off Frank the Plant (JB Smoove), how Harley and Ivy embrace their more mothering sides this season, whether there's a plan in the works for Season 6, and more.

COLLIDER: What fueled the decision to take the show to Metropolis this season? Was it needing a change of scenery, shaking up the characters?

DEAN LOREY: We thought that a change of scenery would be really nice for the show, and we also wanted to go back to basics a little bit to re-emphasize Clayface and Joker and Bane and King Shark, these supporting characters. We thought it would be great. We also wanted to go back to basics with the characters because the show had gotten really big, and we were trying to pull it down a little. It seemed like setting it in Metropolis would be fun. That also led to the idea that Harley is an agent of chaos, and she's been in Gotham, which is a chaotic city, but what if we took her, and we dropped her into essentially this perfect, beautiful city that follows law and order? Superman’s there keeping an eye on things and all that, so that might be interesting. That's where it came from.

We've gotten Harley's backstory before, at least this version of her story — being Harleen Quinzel, meeting the Joker and everything — but this season is really the first time we get to see who Ivy was before. Why did it feel like a good time to finally dive into her? It's a heartbreaking story, too.

LOREY: I had always wanted to do the Ivy origin story. I did Seasons 1 and 2, and then 5, and I sort of thought 3 and 4 might have addressed Ivy's origin, but they didn't, so I was like, “Well, great. Now I have an opportunity to jump into it.” It was a story that we were excited to tell, and we knew that we wanted to tie it into her relationship with Frank because there was always a question of, “Where did Frank come from?” So, we thought that that would be kind of fun. Also, it just felt like you did want to know more about Ivy.

There are several origin stories that we've seen in the comics, and we've always told our origin stories for our show to fit the show, so they're not exactly like the comic stories. We really liked the idea of going back to her having a relationship with her professor at university and having that go awry, but giving her a lot of agency in that as opposed to just being a victim. So, that was a big part of it. Really, we just wanted it to be emotional and to also help draw Harley and Ivy even closer together on an emotional level, because it's something that Ivy hadn't shared with Harley prior to this. It's a big part of her history that we're hearing for the first time, but Harley is as well. And being that this was a season about them starting in a rut and trying to get out of it, it felt like something like that might be good early in the season to kickstart that.

'Harley Quinn' Showrunner Dean Lorey Still Has No Intention of Breaking Up Harley and Ivy

Image via Max

You mentioned Harley and Ivy feeling like their relationship has hit a rut, but the season does make a point to show that they still have a healthy sex life, and they're not shy about showing that they're interested in each other and prioritizing that part of their relationship. How important was it for you to really make sure that the romance still felt like it was front and center for them?

LOREY: It was hugely important. As you might imagine, we spent a lot of time at the beginning talking about, “What is this rut and what does it look like?” One thing that I never really wanted to do, and Justin [Halpern] and Pat [Schumacker] had never wanted to do, was break up Harley and Ivy or even really show them heavily on the outs in a true way. So, this was meant to be more of the way that people get into ruts in relationships—just taking each other for granted a little bit and all of that. But it wasn't meant to be like, “Oh my god, they're going to break up!” We never wanted that.

We also love the fact that the two of them have a very healthy sex life. They still love each other very much. It's not that. It's just that sometimes you fall into complacency. We felt like keeping them in love and excited with one another didn't conflict with complacency, which sometimes, many times, happens in a relationship. It wasn't meant to be dire. It was meant to be that they're in need of a change of scenery, basically, to learn about each other some more.

One of the character pairings you briefly mentioned earlier that I was really delighted to see was Clayface and Bane. Whose idea was it to team these two up, especially once they get to the Daily Planet and they're just writing all kinds of wild articles?

LOREY: That was mine, but it's because Bane and Clayface are probably my two favorite characters to write. I've loved them from day one. We had the notion that Clayface was pissed off at Perry White for giving him a bad review for... we didn't know what it was going to be, but some sort of bad performance of his, and what that then ultimately turned into was the idea that Clayface is pissed off at Perry White. He kidnaps Perry, he takes over as him, and this then escalates to he's got an opportunity to put on a Broadway-style show by orchestrating things behind the scenes at the Daily Planet — and that Bane, who was the last person on Earth whom you would imagine who would want to write a musical, becomes his go-to guy.

Putting the two of them together just felt like it was going to be really funny, and it also, in a way, allowed us to, hopefully, with a spoonful of sugar, get out a bunch of exposition about what occurred on Brainiac’s ship to do it through song and through this performance that had other ramifications, rather than just making it fully expository. That's partially where all that came from.

'Harley Quinn' Showrunner Dean Lorey on Season 5's Deep-Dive Into Brainiac

Photo via Max

Episode 4 is mostly told through Brainiac’s perspective. We get the backstory, and it's still funny, but the tone, the style of it bring the main story to a halt, and then we get an explanation for this very complicated character. What prompted putting that episode where it was, and why did you want to shift the focus of the season to jumping back and telling that story?

LOREY: In the past, we’ve done these one-off episodes, like Batman's origin story, and stuff like that. We just go and tell the story of one person throughout the whole episode. So we knew that we wanted to do it with Brainiac, and a decision that we made early on was instead of just treating Brainiac as the big bad, we wanted to give him the kind of death that we did with Mr. Freeze in Season 1, where he was sort of a tragic villain. We did not want to play Brainiac as a tragic villain, but we did want you to emotionally connect with him and understand where he was coming from because when we started to break it apart, it was really interesting. Like, why would he want to make everything in the universe perfect? What would lead to someone wanting to do that?

Then, as we got into it, we were so in love with the Brainiac character, and Stephen Fry was amazing. We really gave him the biggest character arc of anyone in the season because he sort of has the most change where she comes into this wanting to protect the universe in a way to fix his failures in life that caused him to lose his family. By the very end of it, he comes to realize that perfecting things isn’t a life, that the mess is the point. The mess of things is what makes life worth living. And so, in doing that, it allows him to make peace with his past. And he's been going a little crazy, so even though he dies at the end, he dies thinking he's with his family and that things are solved for him.

It came organically out of just asking the question, “But why would somebody want to make things perfect?” It was always a struggle when we were working on it for. What's the definition of perfect? Because it's completely subjective, really. So, we tried to figure that out. Katie Rich wrote the “Breaking Brainiac” episode, a sort of one-off episode, and she did a great job really trying to ground us with him.