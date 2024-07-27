The Big Picture Harley Quinn Season 5 debuts in November 2024 in Metropolis with familiar faces like Bane and King Shark.

Harley and Ivy tackle relationship issues, but fans can rest assured they will never break up, according to Katie Rich.

Metropolis brings new threats like Brainiac and Lena Luthor, expanding the superhero universe in the new season.

Metropolis is about to get a lot more chaotic, as that's where Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are moving to in Harley Quinn Season 5! During the late night hours of San Diego Comic Con, the cast and crew behind both Harley Quinn and the recently released Kite Man: Hell Yeah! took the stage to reminisce on the shows and tease what's to come. The panel consisted of writers Katie Rich, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumaker, and Dean Lorey (virtually), as well as stars Lake Bell, James Adomian, and Matt Oberg. Not in attendance was Harley Quinn lead Kaley Cuoco, but she did send a special message to not only confirm that Harley Quinn Season 5 will debut in November 2024, but she also gave an exclusive first look at what's to come with some brand-new footage.

Superhero television's favorite power couple is leaving the dark and crime-ridden streets of Gotham City for the bright and vibrant landscapes of Metropolis, but don't worry. Many of Harley and Ivy's friends (and enemies) are also joining them for the big move. This includes figures like Bane (James Adomian), who just started a brand-new job at The Daily Planet, as well as King Shark (Ron Funches), who is coping with being a dad to several shark children. Harley and Ivy are the shark kids' godparents, though it seems they're having some relationship issues of their own in the new season. That said, fans probably needn't worry too much, as Katie Rich confirmed in the panel that a cardinal rule they set when writing the show is that Harley and Ivy will never break up.

Due to Harley Quinn Season 5's new setting of Metropolis, there are some key characters that make an appearance, including some recognizable villains. Not only does Lex Luthor's (Giancarlo Esposito) sister Lena Luthor debut in the footage, but we also get a tease of the infamous AI conqueror Brainiac, who is bound to be a big threat to Harley and her companions. Harley even gets to have a one-on-one conversation with Metropolis' resident protector, Superman (James Wolk).

When is 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 Coming Out?

Right before the exclusive footage for the new season dropped, Kaley Cuoco confirmed that Harley Quinn Season 5 is arriving very soon. The next chapter in Harley and Ivy's story is set to debut in November 2024. No exact date for the Season 5 premiere has been announced at this time, but Max is confirmed to once again be the show's streaming home.

Want more stories from the Harley Quinn universe while you wait for Season 5? The Harley Quinn spin-off, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, is now available to stream on Max.

