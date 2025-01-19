Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Harley Quinn' Season 5.Harley Quinn kicked off its fifth season premiere, "The Big Apricot," with a change of pace: Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) move to Metropolis to shake up their relationship. Not only does this give the chaotic couple the spark they've been looking for, but it also leads to a surprising interaction with Superman (James Wolk) that sets the stage for the rest of the season. It also gives Warner Bros. a bit of unintended synergy, especially as the Man of Steel will take center stage in James Gunn's Superman reboot this summer. But Harley lets slip a surprising detail: The Gotham City Sirens, the team she formed with Barbara Gordon (Briana Cuoco) and Catwoman (Cherise Boothe) has disbanded — which feels like a major waste of potential.

How Did the Gotham City Sirens Break Up?

The Sirens' swan song is told during a mission to stop Enchantress (Katie Rich) from overrunning Gotham City with a horde of the undead in the opening scene of "The Big Apricot." But it all goes south when Harley and Ivy realize that Catwoman lied to them, and only wanted the diamond around Enchantress' neck. Further dialogue indicates that this isn't the first time Catwoman has tricked the Sirens into pulling off heists for her. But it's also revealed that the Sirens ignore Barbara's advice, and her suggestions to keep investigating the theft of Nightwing's body go ignored as well. Fed up, Barbara quits and Catwoman is chased off by Enchantress, effectively disbanding the Sirens.

The Gotham City Sirens Could Have Brought a New Dynamic to ‘Harley Quinn’