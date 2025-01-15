Among the slew of exciting movies and shows hitting Max in January, one of the most enticing offerings is the season 5 return of DC's beloved Harley Quinn animated series. The fifth season of Harley Quinn is coming right off the back of 2024's spin-off series, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, the most recent addition to the new DC Animation timeline. The distinctively foul-mouthed nature of the writing mixed with the sheer joy of DC's worlds and characters fuse perfectly to create something that stands apart from the plethora of comic book adaptations out there, and fans surely can't wait to meet up with this ragtag bunch as they face all-new threats.

Everyone's favorite DC couple, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, are back in action once more, this time with a change in scenery. Season 5 of Harley Quinn takes the super-couple out of the dingy wastelands of Gotham and into the bright, bustling streets of Metropolis, home to Superman and his many friends and foes. With many new and old faces alike, from fan-favorite King Shark to the iconic DC villain, Brainiac, it's bound to be another hilarious and bloody season of DC's best ongoing animated series.

Is 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 Streaming?

Image via HBO

Absolutely, it is! Season 5 of Harley Quinn is streaming exclusively on Max, the permanent home for Harls and Ivy since the show's initial inception in 2019. The series joins a sizable catalog of excellent DC content, whether it be fellow animated series like James Gunn's Creature Commandos, or gritty live-action projects like the award-winning limited series, The Penguin. There's something for every DC fan on Max.

For those who don't have a Max subscription who will need one to see Harley and Ivy's newest adventures, here is a useful breakdown of the subscription options available to you:

Max Plans What is included? Price With Ads Unlimited access to all movies and TV shows in the Max catalog, with ads.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution. $9.99/month Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to movies and TV shows in the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution.

Download up to 30 titles $15.99/month Ultimate Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to movies and TV shows in the Max catalog.

Up to 4 devices can access the account simultaneously.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR resolution on select titles.

Download up to 100 titles $19.99/month

When Will 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 Release?

Image via Max

Harley Quinn season 5 will premiere its first episode on January 16, 2025, precisely at 12am P.T. / 3am E.T. The season will consist of 10 episodes, debuting on Max every Thursday. The season will conclude its weekly drop with the tenth and final episode of the season on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Can You Watch 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 Without Max?

Image via Max

Unfortunately for you DC fans without a Max subscription, you cannot watch season 5 of Harley Quinn without a subscription to the service. The only way to keep on top of what Harley and the gang are up to is to purchase a Max subscription. Or you can mooch off a family member or friend's account (we won't tell).

Watch the 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 Trailer

The official trailer for Harley Quinn season 5 (which can be viewed above), promises more of what fans have come to adore about this unapologetically vulgar animated series, as it takes the beloved heroines beyond Gotham and further expands on both Harley's bumpy crime-fighting career and Ivy's eco-friendly project being put together with Lena Luthor. The same satirical edge to the exploration of DC's colorful batch of iconic characters is ever-so present here once more, with plenty of great gags on display in this trailer. Fans are in for yet another vibrant season of chaotic shenanigans with Harley and pals.

What's the Episode Schedule for 'Harley Quinn' Season 5?

Image via Max

For those looking to mark their calenders for the occasion, here is a detailed breakdown of when to expect each of the ten episodes of Harley Quinn season 5: