Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Harley Quinn Season 5, Episode 5. With prominent screentime assigned to characters like Queen of Fables (Wanda Sykes) and Kite Man (Matt Oberg), Harley Quinn has developed a reputation for exploring some of DC's most underrated supervillains throughout its five seasons, even going so far as to consider developing an original rogue for the beginning of the series. Combined with the show's references to comic storylines as iconic as The Killing Joke and fresh takes on recurring staples of the DC universe, this commitment to fleshing out the obscure corners of Gotham City has helped make the series a reliable source of innovative superhero storytelling, and Harley Quinn's latest episode takes its inspirations one step further. Season 5, Episode 5, "Big Pasta Dinner," pays homage to DC's animated legacy by featuring one of the most memorable villains from 2003's original Teen Titans, Red X (Harvey Guillén).

While the character's inclusion was previously teased in Harley Quinn's Season 5 trailer, the character's appearance is nevertheless satisfying for a variety of reasons, the least of which being that Red X has been criminally overlooked since his debut. Like Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), the character first appeared in animation before finding a new lease on life in the comics, though Red X's own popularity clearly pales in comparison to the vast number of appearances Harley Quinn has made in both animation and live-action projects since her first appearance in Batman: The Animated Series, which is what makes Red X's recent return so exciting. By resurrecting this obscure alias from the nostalgic days of Teen Titans, Harley Quinn once again flexes its DC knowledge while also drawing attention to one of Teen Titans' most compelling storylines.

Who Is Red X in ‘Harley Quinn’ and What Are His Origins?

Image via Cartoon Network

To call Red X a supervillain is somewhat of a misnomer, but that's only because the character's role in the original Teen Titans series evolves throughout its seasons. The character first appears in Season 1, Episode 9, "Mask," as a mysterious burglar who manages to single-handedly fend off every member of the Titans while simultaneously procuring a series of high-tech chips for Slade (Ron Perlman). Once Red X's actions earn him a meeting with the Teen Titans' most unsettling villain, the Titans' intervention forces Red X to pull off his mask and reveal the episode's big twist — the supposed villain has actually been Robin (Scott Menville) all along. Resorting to dark measures to close in on their adversary and refusing to trust his friends with the truth, this strategy feels like a deep betrayal to Robin's teammates, making Red X's debut one of the most emotionally resonant episodes in the series.

Red X's return isn't as emotional, but the character's resurgence in Teen Titans Season 3, Episode 2, "X," does offer one of the series' long-running mysteries. Forcing Robin to confront his guilt over the past mistake, the series' second Red X subsequently goes on a quest to procure the Zynothium required to power his pilfered suit, though he also briefly teams up with Robin in the episode's climactic battle against Professor Chang (James Hong). These murky morals give Red X somewhat of an anti-hero status in the series, a standing reaffirmed by the character's final appearance in Season 5, Episode 9, "Revved Up," during which the character once again aids Robin. Unlike the character's first iteration, however, fans have never received any form of official confirmation as to this second Red X's identity, with one of the most popular theories — championed especially by Beast Boy (Greg Cipes) in the series — being the character is Teen Titans' take on Jason Todd.

Red X Provides Compelling Insights Into Robin’s Character in ‘Teen Titans’

Image via Cartoon Network

Through a series of animated shorts which followed the original series and some brief appearances in Teen Titans' successor show, Teen Titans Go!, DC has continued teasing fans about Red X's true identity with all the silliness the original series perfected, but without a clear answer, Red X's importance is still tied directly to Robin's character development. Regardless of who ultimately stole his greatest shame, Robin's invention of Red X remains an important insight into the character's unique iteration in the Teen Titans series. While most versions of Dick Grayson gravitate towards the lighter side, cracking jokes and maintaining a less serious vibe than the grittiness of Jason Todd, the brutality of Damian Wayne, or the tactical mind of Tim Drake, Red X represents Teen Titans' unique take on the first Robin's inner darkness.

As Robin himself admits during his monologue at the beginning of "X," the Red X persona is the closest the character comes to outright becoming a villain, despite Robin originally only using the alias because he becomes frustrated with the Titans' inability to catch their own antagonist. Robin's willingness to resort to dark methods in order to achieve his aims while simultaneously trusting no one but himself highlights his similarities to Slade, hinting at just how vulnerable the character is to becoming the next disciple of Ron Perlman's haunting version of Deathstroke in Season 1. That said, the Red X persona also represents how Robin is slowly corrupted by Slade's manipulations, as the villain's haunting monologues and personal taunts lead Robin to believe he has no other options to catch the elusive villain.

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 5 Offers a Fresh Take on Red X’s Origin Story