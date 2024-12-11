It's about time for Harley Quinn to get a fresh start away from Gotham City. Max has just unveiled the first trailer for Season 5 of the wild animated series, showing our favorite power couple, Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) moving to Metropolis and living the high life. Yet, something bigger awaits them just underneath the city's glossy exterior that threatens everyone across the world. Supervillains, high-flying heroes, and more await the duo in their new life as they bring chaos with them. Building on the finale of Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, the gang's all here to grab the city by the balls starting with the newly-announced premiere on January 16.

Initially, it seems like Metropolis is exactly what Harley and Ivy need. Even by Gotham's standards, the city has become a complete mess with toxic waste everywhere and everything falling apart at the seams. By contrast, Metropolis is all class, with high society parties and swanky apartments that let the couple and their friends live it up, especially with Ivy becoming the head of the mayor's new green initiative. As they and the other members of Batman's (Diedrich Bader) rogues gallery embrace the new environment, Brainiac (Stephen Fry) looms overhead with plans to erase all imperfection from the world. Harley and Ivy's crass nature in particular makes that a challenge as they take a stand for their new home, alongside Bane (James Adomian), who vows not to be taken by artificial intelligence, and the Daily Planet, which seeks to expose the greater machinations going on within the city.

The finale of Season 4 indicated that the future of the series would put more focus on a killer new squad, the Gotham City Sirens, but the trailer is heavier on the familiar faces of the Harley Quinn gang. Bane now has a job at the Daily Planet after all and King Shark (Ron Funches) brings his kids in to visit Harley and Ivy's new place and saddle them with the responsibility of watching them for a bit. Expanding beyond Gotham gives the series a chance to introduce some other famous DC characters though. Lena Luthor (Aisha Tyler) makes an appearance, as does Lois Lane (Natalie Morales), who looks to be the gang's new ally at the Daily Planet. With her presence also comes the Man of Steel (James Wolk) himself, whom the Joker (Alan Tudyk) even reluctantly asks her to call in when things get rough.

Who Is Set to Star in 'Harley Quinn' Season 5?

Season 5 will feature the same creative forces of Justin Halpern, Dean Lorey, and Patrick Schumacker back in the fold with a freshly expanded cast to work with. That includes plenty of familiar voices joining Cuoco and Bell, including James Adomian, J.B. Smoove, Ron Funches, Alan Tudyk, Christopher Meloni, and Tony Hale among others, with James Wolk taking up the mantle of Superman, Stephen Fry becoming Brainiac, Aisha Tyler voicing Lena Luthor, and Natalie Morales playing Lois Lane. One star who also confirmed his return was What We Do in the Shadows breakout Harvey Guillén. His resurrection at the end of Season 4 set him on a course to seek out revenge against Harley, setting up a showdown at some point in the near future.

Harley Quinn Season 5 debuts on Max on January 16. Check out the trailer in the player above.

Watch on Max