Beginning in 2019, Kaley Cuoco's version of Harley Quinn arrived at the now-defunct DC Universe streaming platform, but has since then taken on a life of its own, effectively establishing a viable DC Elseworld. Prior to 2023, the show had run for three seasons, with its fourth season ending its run in September 2023. As established in previous seasons, Harley Quinn is not intimidated by taking bold, wild steps and the trend continued in season 4 with the official creation of the Gotham City Sirens, the arrival of Harley and Poison Ivy's (Lake Bell) daughter from the future, among others. The animated series was renewed for a fifth season on Max, two months after season 4 ended. However, not much was known regarding an exact release date for the upcoming season.

In what would come as exciting news for fans of the show, the wait will soon be over. Speaking in a conversation with The Direct, Harley Quinn series co-creator Dean Lorey, while discussing his upcoming Kite Man: Hell Yeah! series, gave an exciting update regarding when fans might see Season 5. Lorey indicates that Harley Quiin will be back for more shenanigans before the year runs, while confirming that "Kite Man is not in Season 5," but the spinoff series does offer a pointer to more fun adventures for Harley going forward.

Lorey's comments read:

"I know it's before the end of the year. I don't remember the exact date yet. But I think it's in the next few months. I know that." "Kite-Man is not in Season 5 of 'Harley Quinn.' He's not… Look, he's above it. He's better… But I will say there are connections to 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 off of 'Kite-Man' Season 1. Kite-Man Season 1 leads into, in some interesting ways, 'Harley' Season 5."

The Creative Team For 'Harley Quinn' Season 5

The fifth season of Harley Quinn is likely to bring back the creative team of creators, Justin Halpern, Lorey, and Patrick Schumacker. The cast list will most certainly bring back the voices of Cuoco as Harley and Bell as her partner, Ivy. The likely returning cast for the fifth season include Ron Funches (Trolls) as King Shark, James Adomian (American Dad!) as Bane, J.B. Smoove (Curb your Enthusiasm) as Ivy's sarcastic houseplant Frank, and Alan Tudyk (Wish) as both the theatrical Clayface and the partially reformed Joker. Other returning acts will feature Gotham City's actual heroes, like Diedrich Bader (Napoleon Dynamite) as Batman, Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Robin, and Christopher Meloni (Man of Steel) as Commissioner Gordon. The Gotham City Sirens will be voiced with Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) as Barbara Gordon and Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs. Predator) as Catwoman.

All previous episodes of Harley Quinn are now streaming on Max.

