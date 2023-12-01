Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are set to return as the ultimate comic book power couple, as Harley Quinn has been officially renewed for Season 5. First debuting in 2019 on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming platform, it would have been so easy for Harley Quinn to have been a simple rush job to cash in on the title character's popularity resurgence courtesy of Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad. Instead, the series quickly became a fan-favorite for its satirical yet faithful take on the beloved world of DC, being unafraid to take risks with its well-established and iconic characters.

What started as a total joke has now evolved into a fleshed-out DC Elseworld that changes dramatically in each season. Season 4 of Harley Quinn introduced plenty of wild new ideas, such as the death of Nightwing (Harvey Guillén), the introduction of Harley and Ivy's daughter from the future, and even the official creation of the Gotham City Sirens. That's only a small sample of the inevitable craziness that will ensue in the upcoming series return, so if you wish to learn more about the show's potential cast, status, plot, and more, here is everything we know so far about Harley Quinn Season 5.

Since Harley Quinn Season 5 was only recently announced at the time of this writing, a hard release date for the Season 5 premiere has not been revealed by DC. A mid to late 2024 release is plausible, though we could also see the season arrive as late as 2025.

Where Can You Watch 'Harley Quinn' Season 5?

Harley Quinn, much like Titans and Doom Patrol, jumped over to HBO Max after the DC streaming platform DC Universe became defunct. HBO Max may have officially rebranded to Max, but it's still going to be the exclusive home of Harley Quinn once it returns for Season 5. With DC Universe gone, Max is now your one-stop shop for all forms of DC content, whether animated or live-action.

Does 'Harley Quinn' Season 5 Have a Trailer?

Harley Quinn Season 5 does not currently have a trailer.

Who May Star in 'Harley Quinn' Season 5?

It's pretty hard to imagine anyone besides Kaley Cuoco would be voicing the title character in Harley Quinn Season 5. The Big Bang Theory star shows her comedic chops to spectacular effect in the series, even giving Margot Robbie a run for her money as the best actress to portray Harleen Quinzel. Cuoco will almost certainly be joined by In a World star Lake Bell as Harley's onscreen romantic partner, Poison Ivy.

The cast list for Harley Quinn's many DC characters has always been large and continues to grow. That said, likely returning voices of iconic villains include Ron Funches (Trolls) as the techy King Shark, James Adomian (American Dad!) as the dopey-yet-lovable Bane, J.B. Smoove (Curb your Enthusiasm) as Ivy's sarcastic houseplant Frank, and Alan Tudyk (Wish) as both the theatrical Clayface and the partially reformed Joker. That doesn't even account for Gotham City's actual heroes, like Diedrich Bader (Napoleon Dynamite) as Batman, Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Robin, and Christopher Meloni (Man of Steel) as Commissioner Gordon. There are also the two other members of the Gotham City Sirens with Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, plus Kaley Cuoco's real-life sister) as Barbara Gordon and Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs. Predator) as Catwoman.

The one person who we know for sure will return for Season 5 is What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén as Nightwing, whose character was revived in the Season 4 cliffhanger. Guillén teased his return with an Instagram post following Season 5's renewal.

What Is the 'Harley Quinn' Story So Far?

Harley Quinn's journey from villain to hero to something in between all began with a breakup. Her long-time boyfriend and partner in crime (literally), Harley and the Joker ultimately broke up after one too many quarrels. Thankfully, Harley has a support system in her best friend Ivy, who helps Harley form her own new super-villain team. Eventually, in Season 2, Harley's feelings for Ivy go from friendly to romantic. Though Ivy was once engaged to Kite Man (Matt Oberg), she eventually reciprocates Harley's feelings, and the two have been a couple ever since.

Despite their love for each other, Harley and Ivy go on some pretty different career paths. Harley has grown tired of the villain schtick and decides to become a hero, joining the Bat Family with Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin (Bruce Wayne was imprisoned because he tried to revive his parents through zombification). On the other hand, Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito) selected Ivy as the new leader of the Legion of Doom. This path of destruction leads to Harley accidentally killing Nightwing and Ivy being complicit in creating a super Lex Luthor, and their paths converge when Catwoman comes up with the idea to form the Gotham City Sirens. Meanwhile in the Season 4 finale, Robin enlists the help of his mother, Talia Al Ghul (Aline Elasmar), to revive Nightwing with the Lazarus Pit, and the first thing on Nightwing's mind is revenge on Quinn.

Who is Making 'Harley Quinn' Season 5?

Unless specified otherwise, Harley Quinn will likely still have the same creative team attached to the upcoming fifth season. This includes the show's creators Justin Halpern (Abbott Elementary), Dean Lorey (Arrested Development), and Patrick Schumacker (Powerless).

Will 'Harley Quinn' Get a Season 6?

The DC Universe, even one as self-referential and satirical as Harley Quinn's, has no shortage of stories to tell. While Season 6 will likely depend on where Season 5 leaves the series, we will still get more Harley Quinn content before Season 5 even comes out with Kite Man: Hell Yeah! set to release soon.

