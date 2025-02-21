Max’s Harley Quinn always seems to outdo itself from season to season, and creatives aren’t resting on their laurels. In an exclusive interview with The Direct, writer Dean Lorey hinted at what is to come for a potential Season 6. Currently, the acrobatic anti-hero of Gotham, voiced by Kaley Cuoco, has taken her business to Metropolis, the homestead of Superman himself. While fans wait to hear about renewal news for the next season, Lorey and his team are already thinking of new and exciting prospects for Harley and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell).

“We have been talking about if we get a Season 6 -- and we all certainly hope we do -- what that might look like. And I think internally, we're all really excited about what that season would be. And it's something very different, and I think unexpected. So, we do have some thoughts for it.”

As for what exactly those thoughts are, Lorey is naturally keeping a tight lid on what to expect. But that isn’t to say that there aren’t many more avenues to keep fans occupied. Harley Quinn is separate from James Gunn’s DC universe, allowing them their own extended canon. The series has recently spawned a spin-off, following Ivy’s formerly dejected beau Kite Man (Matt Oberg) and his new romance with Golden Glider (Stephanie Hsu). Viewers can also catch up on Season 5 of Harley Quinn which has thrown its protagonists into uncharted territory.

Harley Quinn Goes Head to Head With Brainiac