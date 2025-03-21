The Season 5 finale of Harley Quinn has arrived, and a sixth Season has yet to be confirmed. Does this mean that this DC animated comedy is coming to an end? Fortunately, Harley Quinn's showrunner, Dean Lorey, reveals the truth about the show's future.

In an interview with TVLine, Lorey says that the Season 5 finale is not a series finale "in his mind." They do have plans to release more seasons, as Lorey reveals in a previous interview that they have something different planned if the show were to continue. However, if the show were to end, it wouldn't be that bad, as the episode is presented as a nice way to end the show.

“Not really. I mean, in my mind, it’s not a series finale. I don’t think any of us making it want it to be a series finale. But it is the end of Season 5. So if that were to be it, I think it is a nice series finale. We certainly plan to have more seasons.”

Harley Quinn Season 5 first aired on January 16, 2025, and has received high reviews from fans and critics alike, generating a high critics' score of 94% and an average audience score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 5 introduces a new location, Metropolis, and a new antagonist, Lena Luthor, Lex's younger sister, played by Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds).

'Harley Quinn' Is A Massive Hit

Image via Max

Ever since Harley Quinn first aired on the now-defunct streaming service DC Universe, the show has been highly praised by fans and critics alike. It generated a high crisis score of 96% and an average audience score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as Harley Quinn and Lake Bell (What If...?) as Poison Ivy, the show shifts its focus towards Gotham's villains, predominantly Harley Quinn as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery following her break-up with the Joker (Alan Tudyk).

The show is praised for its writing, representation of LGBT+ characters, and different interpretations of notable DC characters. In addition, the show was nominated for multiple awards, such as a Saturn Award for "Best Animated Television Series or Special" in 2024 and multiple Annie Awards for "Best TV/Media – General Audience" and "Best TV/Media – Mature." However, it won a Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in 2021 for "Best Animated Series or Animated Television Movie" and a Critics' Choice Super Awards in 2021 for "Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series."

Harley Quinn is available to stream on Max.