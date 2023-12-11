The Big Picture Funko is releasing a new wave of Pop! figures featuring the colorful characters from Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn show.

The figures represent important relationships and moments from Harley's journey of learning and self-discovery.

The show has been renewed for a fifth season, promising an exciting future for Harley and her crew in Gotham City.

Funko is finally giving Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn her due with a new wave of Pop! figures featuring the colorful characters of Max's adult animated Batman spinoff series. Beginning in 2019, the raucous comedy show has tracked the adventures of Harley as she strikes out into Gotham alone after finally breaking up with the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and removing his influence from her life for good. Her journey of self-discovery and learning to stand on her own is represented well by the figures as they depict some of the most important characters from her life, along with other highlights of the show.

While Harley herself is represented with her red and black hammer and outfit, the set wouldn't be complete without Lake Bell's Poison Ivy right there alongside her. Throughout the series, the two villainesses' relationship grows as they figure out what they want from life and each other. Soon, the pair realize they're much more than friends and become an official couple. For Harley, Ivy gives her an actually healthy, evolving relationship with mutual respect, love, and trust, something she never received from the Clown Prince of Crime. Their union is commemorated with a wedding two-pack featuring Harley and Ivy in their dresses from the Season 2 finale "Something Borrowed, Something Green" in which Ivy's marriage to Kite Man (Matt Oberg) is called off, and she finally proclaims her love for Harley.

Tudyk's twisted Joker also appears in the batch of figures. As the one who kicks off Harley's journey, he's vitally important to the show and even evolves significantly throughout its run. The other two Pops represent the powerful but problematic Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale) and Ivy's close Venus fly-trap friend Frank the Plant, who heavily recur in the series. A glowing Poison Ivy exclusive will also be available at GameStop. Although not represented in this first wave of figures, the show features no shortage of other DC characters including other members of Harley's crew like King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Tudyk), and Sy Borgman (Jason Alexander), the Bat Family, and the Legion of Doom.

The Future Remains Bright for 'Harley Quinn'

Nothing is slowing down Harley Quinn at Max, yet, as the series was recently renewed for a fifth season on the streaming platform. The Season 4 finale set up an exciting future for Harley and company following the death of Nightwing (Harvey Guillén). She and Ivy join forces with Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan) and Barbara Gordon (Briana Cuoco) to form the fan-favorite Gotham City Sirens to protect the city from any threats that lurk while the rest of the Bat Family is otherwise out of commission. In Season 5, viewers will see them in action and meshing together as a messy, but likely very effective unit.

Pre-orders are now available for the Harley Quinn Pop! figures, including the Harley and Ivy wedding 2-pack exclusive from Entertainment Earth, which will be released in February. Get a look at the fabulous set of figures above.