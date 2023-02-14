Writing a relationship in a serialized medium such as television can be a minefield. On the one hand, the appeal of "Will they or won't they?" can generate a lot of interest, especially if the characters share a lot of chemistry together. But that can only take you so far — either the characters get together or they don't. And what happens when they do get together?

Writers often struggle to generate new forms of drama, which more often than not leads to some extremely contrived stories. One of the few shows that's been able to avoid these pitfalls is Harley Quinn, especially as its third season focused on the relationship between the titular antiheroine (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell).

The Buildup to Harley and Ivy's Relationship Feels Natural

One of the elements that have made Harley and Ivy's relationship feel real is the fact that it was a slow burn in every sense of the word. When the duo first starts working together, Harley has decided to strike out on her own after being fed up with years of abuse from the Joker (Alan Tudyk). Ivy is there for her as a friend first and foremost and sticks with Harley through nearly every one of her crazy schemes. Even when Harley and Ivy have a falling out over joining the Legion of Doom, Harley ends up rescuing Ivy from the clutches of the Scarecrow (Rahul Kohli). Ivy even overcomes death itself to save Harley from the Joker! The seeds for romance were being sown right in viewers' eyes.

Said seeds would have to wait to bear fruit in the second season. With Gotham City in ruins and the Joker leading a new Injustice League, Ivy struggles to figure out what she wants from life. That includes her budding feelings for Harley, as well as her engagement to Kite Man (Matt Oberg). Eventually, things come to a climax both figuratively and literally when the duo gets drunk and has sex at Ivy's bachelorette party. Despite this, Ivy decides to go through with marrying Kite Man — but that goes south due to the machinations of Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale). Eventually, Ivy and Harley ride off into the sunset together. And it doesn't feel cheesy or forced, because they had to work to get to that point.

Harley and Ivy's Conflict Comes From Different Goals and Issues in Their Relationship

Season 3 wastes no time in celebrating the duo's relationship, as they head on a "Eat Bang Kill" tour around the world. Even the Season 3 premiere gets in on the action, as it's named "Harlivy" — a portmanteau that Clayface (Tudyk) gleefully drops upon seeing them again. But it's not all sunshine and rainbows, as Ivy struggles to reconcile being in a relationship with the fact that she hasn't accomplished anything villainous in years. To that end, she finally decides to act on one of her lifetime goals: terraforming the Earth into a new Eden. Head over heels in love, Harley agrees to help her.

But as shown before, Harley's idea of help usually leads to chaos. She kidnaps Amanda Waller (Tisha Campbell) when Waller insults Ivy, leading to the Suicide Squad firebombing Ivy's early attempt at Eden. And when Harley kidnaps Bruce Wayne (Diedrich Bader) after learning that Bruce had kidnapped Ivy's talking plant Frank (JB Smoove), she ends up learning that Wayne is Batman — and helping him process the brutal murder of his parents in the process. On top of that, Ivy is struggling with her own hangups after connecting to the elemental force known as the Green. And Harley learns that she genuinely loves helping people. It all comes to a head when Harley is infected by Ivy's new formula, causing Ivy to reverse the process — but at the cost of her dream.

Despite this, Ivy tells Harley she still loves her and will stand by her no matter what. Even though their lives are leading them on different paths — with Harley joining the Bat-Family and Ivy forming a new Legion of Doom — they're able to talk about it like adults. With a fourth season on the way, the duo will probably face even more trials and tribulations, but at least we know they'll be able to face it together, without the possibility of calling it quits when things get especially tough.

All three seasons of Harley Quinn, as well as the newly-released Valentine's Day special, are available to stream on HBO Max.