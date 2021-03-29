Patrick Schumacker, co-showrunner of Harley Quinn, has teased a special guest star for Season 3 on Twitter. As soon as Schumacker tweeted about the future voice, the guessing game began, but not a lot of people paid attention to the first clue. Schumacker’s tweet uses the hashtag which has also been utilized in marketing for the upcoming James Gunn-directed DC film The Suicide Squad: #DontGetTooAttached.

Schumacker's original tweet reads: "Just got to voice direct a very special guest star for Harley Quinn. I don't think anyone will see him coming. I'll withhold his identity so you #DontGetTooAttached too soon.” By now, a couple of dozens of random guesses have already been brushed off by Schumacker himself, including obvious choices for guest stars such as Mark Hamill, Kevin Conroy and Tara Strong, who have all previously been involved in voice acting for Batman characters.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED:‌ James Gunn Reveals Why 'The Suicide Squad's King Shark Has a Dad Bod

We at Collider decided to get in on this fun game too. As of right now, we know it’s a man and we know he’s involved with the Suicide Squad somehow. Idris Elba was directly dismissed by Schumacker, as was John Cena — although, with Cena, Schumacker told fans they were getting “warm-ish”, another nod to the Suicide Squad cast. Schumacker also said the guest has never worked in animation, which leaves us with Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg and Joel Kinnaman. Another clue lies with the showrunner, who tweeted that their special guest would be "voicing himself."

That said, it might not necessarily be someone from the cast. Could it be someone from the crew? Maybe the director himself? After all, James Gunn would be one hell of a surprise, and his name still remains on the potential list of candidates Schumacker didn’t write off. That's it; our money is on Gunn!

There’s still no release date for the third season of Harley Quinn, but as soon as the show pops up on HBO Max we’ll know if ours was the winning guess. Before that, we’ll be able to see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, coming to theaters and HBO Max on August 6. Check out Schumacker's tweet below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Breakdown: Nom-Nom on 29 New Images From James Gunn's DC Action-Comedy

Share Share Tweet Email

Full Cast Revealed for 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' as Filming Begins Soon on Disney+ Series A mix of new and old faces will join Ewan McGregor on the Disney+ series.

Read Next