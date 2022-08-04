They also talk about how they have received a carte blanche from DC.

After a wildly successful second season, Harley Quinn is back, and she's better than ever! We spoke with executive producers/showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern at San Diego Comic-Con to talk in a little more detail about Season 3 of Harley Quinn. The season premiered July 28, 2022, with three episodes jumping right back into the action where we left off.

Season 2 ended with Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) driving off into the sunset together, and we pick up right where they left off. Freshly in their honeymoon phase, Harley is very excited to jump into her relationship with Ivy, bringing her to a botanical island that Ivy made years ago called "Edin" to celebrate. This leads to Ivy's goal of turning Gotham City into an Eden, just, one without humans. The season introduces new, but familiar faces, from the comics, including Nightwing, voiced by What We Do in the Shadows' Harvey Guillén.

The series also stars Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, and Briana Cuoco.

The synopsis for the season is:

The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) - "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Image Via HBO Max

We spoke with Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern about the show, including about the now iconic couple of HarlIvy and how the duo don't have any plans to have them break up, Ivy and Harley's individual paths this season, how they managed to cast their amazing voice actors, and what goes into bringing in storylines from the comics. You can watch what Schumacher and Halpern had to say in the player above.

Here is what we discussed: