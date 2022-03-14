DC has been killing it when it comes to their superhero-centric programming on HBO Max. One of the many highlights has been the Harley Quinn animated series starring Kaley Cuoco. While fans have been anxiously waiting for the third season for a while now, series co-creator Patrick Schumacker just announced that a spin-off series is in the works at the streamer. The show was announced at SXSW during the Not Kidding Around: Warner Bros. Animation and the Reimagining of Iconic Characters for an Adult Audience panel.

The series is currently titled Noonan's and would center around Kite Man after he buys Noonan’s Bar. This is an iconic hangout spot for the criminal underworld in Gotham City and the location itself first appeared in The Demon Annual in 1993. The bar is named after the hitman Sean Noonan.

When talking about the show during the panel Schumacker said, “He tries to run the bar by himself, but it doesn't turn out so easy”. The co-creator would go on to reveal more saying, “We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like Cheers for supervillains."

While this has been an idea that has been done to some capacity in the past with the YouTube series The Villain Pub by Tina Alexander and Daniel Baxter, who are best known for the How It Should Have Ended series, this sounds like an extremely fun concept. The Harley Quinn show has been a hilarious series so far with endlessly funny meta commentary, ultra rated-R cartoon violence, and absurdly joyful interpretations of the Batman universe. Whether it is an alcoholic James Gordon, a soft-spoken Bane who no one takes seriously, a Thespian crazed Clayface, or Kite Man who tries so hard to win over the affection of Poison Ivy, the main series has been an absolute riot for DC fans. Kite Man has been through a lot lately with Poison Ivy calling off their wedding and choosing Harley Quinn over him. Due to this, Kite Man buying the bar might be an emotional response to those sad events.

The possibilities are endless with this show and just imagining all Batman’s Rogues in a bar drinking while they pass around stories is smile inducing. With the adult tone of Harley Quinn, it could be a more absurd version of the famous Batman: The Animated Series episode “Almost Got ‘Im”. The best parts of the Harley Quinn series have been when our favorite villains were just interacting with each other or making fun of one another. Hearing that that will be expanded upon in a Cheers like environment is great given how stupidly entertaining all the villains have been so far in the main series.

Schumacher also made it clear that Noonan’s was in development and things could change, or the show could not even happen. However, with the success of Harley Quinn, it is a safe bet we will see this series in some form. On top of that, when talking about Harley Quinn’s upcoming third season, the co-creator said it will be premiering “soon”. He also teased that there will be a whole episode paying homage to Quinn’s first appearance in BTAS and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn will play himself in an episode that will see him hilariously making a movie about Thomas Wayne. Until then, you can rewatch Harley Quinn’s first two seasons on HBO Max while fans wait for its third season and the potential Kite Man spin-off series.

