DC fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025. James Gunn’s DCU is officially kicking off on the big screen with Superman this summer after the highly-anticipated shared universe debuted with the animated series Creature Commandos late last year. However, outside that universe, Harley Quinn also debuted the fifth season of her critically acclaimed adult animated series in January. Season 5 is nearing its end, but McFarlane Toys just previewed their latest statue based on the popular Batman villain.

A part of McFarlane's 1:10th scale resin statue series, this “Red, White and Black” Harley Quinn is based on the artwork of Jenny Frison. The villainous queen of Gotham is seen walking her two crazed hyena pets, Bud and Lou. Harley herself is in a classic pigtail style with heart-shaped sunglasses and black and red sports apparel, making the figure pop. The statue stands on a base with the Harley Quinn comic logo on it too. The piece will be up for pre-order for a limited time at select retailers starting Thursday, March 20.

The Rapid Rise of Harley Quinn

Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, was one of the few Batman villains to debut outside the comics. Her first appearance was in the 1992 Batman: The Animated Series episode “Joker’s Favor.” While she simply started out as a female henchman for The Joker, voiced by Arleen Sorkin, the character quickly gained a cult following. Fans would learn about her origins in the “Mad Love” comic one-shot by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, which was later adapted for BTAS. Harleen was a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum who formed an unhealthy relationship with The Joker to the point she believed they were in love. This caused her to snap and break him out of prison.

After that, she would then take on the persona of Harley Quinn. Since the second iteration of BTAS ended in 1999, Harley has become more of her own character with her first self-titled ongoing comic series in 2003. She would then appear in other shows like The Batman (2004), Batman: Caped Crusader and her previously mentioned series that started in 2019. The character would reach new levels of fame when she made her first live-action film appearance in Suicide Squad. Here she was portrayed by Margot Robbie. The Wolf of Wall Street actress would reprise the role for 2020’s Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. The character also co-led 2024’s Joker: Folie á Deux, where she was played by Lady Gaga.

Where Can You Stream ‘Harley Quinn’?

Most of Harley Quinn’s major appearances, like Batman: The Animated Series, her self-titled series, and Birds of Prey, are currently streaming on Max. Before your laugh-filled binge begins, you can view McFarlane's full DC back Catalog on their website.