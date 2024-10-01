Hot Toys has always been known for its ability to produce the most lifelike collectibles in the figurine business, but its latest figure is perhaps its most uncanny. The official Hot Toys Instagram account unveiled a new figure of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, based on her appearance in the 2021 reboot film, The Suicide Squad. Quinn first starred as the character in the 2016 film, Suicide Squad, where she has striking chemistry with Will Smith's Deadshot. However, Smith did not return for the 2021 reboot, which did see Robbie's Quinn back along with Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and others, and also added John Cena as Peacemaker, and Idris Elba as Bloodsport. The addition of Cena's Peacemaker was such a hit that DC immediately greenlit a Peacemaker HBO series which has a second season on the way, but fans are still itching to see more of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

There are a lot of companies making toys and action figures based on movies and TV shows, but none of them are producing the same caliber of product as Hot Toys. The manufacturer recently unveiled a new Predator figure, which sees the hunter wearing red samurai armor and holding the head of an Alien. This came not long after Hot Toys announced a Batman figure to honor Bruce Wayne's 85th anniversary as one of the longest-running comic book characters, which was the second Michael Keaton figure announced this summer. Hot Toys also teamed up with Keaton for another figure based on his appearance in the highly successful legacy sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and even turned back the clock to reveal a figure of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator from Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Will We Ever See Margot Robbie As Harley Quinn Again?

It's unclear if Margot Robbie will ever reprise her role as Harley Quinn again, but new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has yet to announce that the character has been recast, which is a positive. Harley Quinn is also one of DC's most popular characters who have been brought to life by various performances over the years, most recently by Kaley Cuoco in the animated series. Lady Gaga will next step into Harley Quinn's shoes in Joker: Folie á Deux, the sequel which is due in theaters this week.

The Artisan Edition Harley Quinn figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first look images at the figure above and watch Robbie as Quinn in The Suicide Squad, now streaming on Max.

WATCH ON MAX