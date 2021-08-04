Writer and director James Gunn has revealed alternative mockups for the instantly iconic leather jacket Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) wears in the upcoming The Suicide Squad. While Harley is seen in the trailers wearing a jacket with the slogan "Live Fast Die Clown," Gunn reveals he actually had a list of slogans to try out before deciding.

The jacket’s mockups posted by Gunn on social media reveal the final possible slogans also included “Clown AF” and “World’s Greatest Grandpa." Together with the chosen slogan, these were only the best three of an unrevealed list of possibilities. As Gunn explains it: “I came up with a huge list of slogans she could have on the back, and narrowed it down to these three, all of which we tried out on actual jackets. I had a hard time deciding between the first two but, in the end, ‘Live Fast Die Clown’ it was.”

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is not exactly a sequel to the 2016’s movie by David Ayer. However, the new iteration of the team brings back Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. The newcomers include John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Flula Borg as Javelin, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and available for streaming on HBO Max on August 6. Early previews will be available both in theaters and on HBO Max on the evening of August 5. Check Harley Quinn’s alternative jacket mock-ups below:

