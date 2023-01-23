The animated TV special is coming exclusively to HBO Max just in time for the most romantic day of the year.

Things are about to get mushy, gushy, and more than a little inappropriate in Gotham this Valentine's Day. HBO Max has just released a new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn holiday special, aptly titled Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special. The special will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max just in time for the holiday.

The Harley Quinn animated series originally premiered on HBO Max in 2019. The series follows the quixotic adventures of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and some of Gotham's most famous and infamous residents. The series takes place after Harley Quinn finally escapes her toxic relationship with Batman's arch nemesis and overall agent of chaos The Joker. The first two seasons showed Harley trying her hand at becoming a bona fide villain in her own right in an attempt to join the Legion of Doom. However, Season 3 shows Harley's continued adventures in fostering her newfound friendships and relationships, most especially with Poison Ivy.

The new Valentine's Day special shows Harley Quinn preparing for her very first Valentine's Day with Ivy. The special will also show Bane on a date that goes awry, and Clayface's unfortunate online dating experience. The new trailer, released today, gives us a glimpse into the upcoming chaos of the "very problematic" new Valentine's Day special. The trailer shows just a little bit of Harley's preparations for the most romantic holiday of all. And it looks like her efforts are, well, very fruitful, as her Valentine's Day plans with Ivy go a little too well, causing some pretty inappropriate chaos in the streets, hallways, bathrooms, and taxis of Gotham.

Kaley Cuoco returns as the voice of Harley Quinn for the special. She is joined by Lake Bell, who voices Ivy as well as Cheryl, Barbara Kean, and Britney Bionic. Also included in the voice cast are Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, and Michael Ironside among others.

The special, and the series on which it is based, are based on characters from DC Comics. The new special is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The special is executive produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, and Sam Register.

You will be able to stream Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special on February 9, 2023. Until then, however, you can check out the new trailer down below: