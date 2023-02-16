Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special.“What is love, if not horny persevering?” That very intentionally spoofed line was delivered by Brett Goldstein (playing himself) on the recently released Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special on HBO Max. Besides including the best comics-adapted queer couple in Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), the episode features many of the show's favorites, such as Clayface (Alan Tudyk) and Bane (James Adomian), as well as surprise guests, like Hawkman (Tyler James Williams) and Hawkgirl (Quinta Brunson). As far as an adult animated show goes, this episode pulls no punches and centers itself where no onscreen superhero program has dared go before, on sex and love.

The special is self-aware of the fact that sex and superheroes has been a problematic coupling since the explosion of releases in the genre. On the one hand, the demographics of many of the superhero films and shows that have come out are geared toward younger audiences. This can provide an excuse as to why we've never really gotten to see sex as an aspect in said shows and movies. Usually, sex is alluded to or slyly entered as innuendo, perhaps for the parents that are taking their kids to the theaters. On the other hand, viewership of the superhero genre has grown to include those from all walks of life. This is part of the reason why Harley Quinn flips the bird to the flimsy age-appropriate excuse when it makes sex a foundation of its V-Day special.

Sex Anxieties, But Make It Super

Image via HBO

Harley Quinn is a show that is grounded in reality, more so than the usual CGI-saturated movies and shows we normally get. This allows the episode to weave its way from down to earth relationship issue to Gotham-wide pheromone fueled disaster. Harley wants to give Ivy the best Valentine's Day ever, and won’t accept anything less. This is self-fulfilling as Harley wants to be Ivy’s best lover she has ever had. Ivy, already established as being pretty opposite to Harley in terms of goals and personality, just wants a more laid-back, intimate holiday with her lover. After dinner and a meticulously planned violence-filled date night, Ivy doesn’t give quite the assurance Harley is looking for, so Harley resorts to using magic to give Ivy the best sexual experience of her life. Although Harley delivers a mind-shattering experience in bed, it causes a city wide release of pheromones that make everyone in Gotham want to get it on.

Meanwhile, Bane, struggling to find a special someone to share the holiday with, encounters a dominatrix (voiced by Casey Wilson) who mistakes him for her assistant for hire. The resulting meet-cute turns into a planned meetup later in the evening for what can only be anticipated as a steamy lust-filled night. At this point, Bane's own anxiety is fueled, as he mistakenly believes he doesn't have the right-sized equipment for the clearly more experienced dominatrix later on. He resorts to magic, just as Harley did, with disastrous results, enlarging his entire self rather than just his penis, to titan size. Combine this with the lust pheromone from Ivy's climax and a billboard advertising Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, and you get a building-humping Bane with destructive results. Clearly, the sex related follies that can befall anyone are central to the episode's conflict, albeit in a more super powered way.

Superheroes Don't Have to Be Sexless

Image via HBO

The fact that Harley Quinn was bold enough to center sex in the Valentine's Day special is important. The show is known for spoofing the various elements in today's comic adaptation-saturated climate, and much to the delight of viewers they've finally tackled the sexless superheros issue. By getting meta with their references, such as the When Harry Met Sally-style interviews of super-powered lovers, the show emphasizes the humanity that is supposed to be present with these latex-wearing superhumans. Harley Quinn demonstrates that there can be sex introduced into the world of superheroes, and it doesn't have to be only alluded to or nodded at when the leads kiss moments before some major plot point. Not only that, but the special is all-encompassing around love as shown in the emotional insights the audience gains from the arguments and solutions Harley and Ivy show onscreen.

Harley Quinn's Valentine's Day special is the ultimate middle finger to the sexless superheroes audiences may be used to — because it not only portrays super powered individuals having sex and the consequences of anxieties surrounding it, but it successfully adopts an overall sex positive approach. If all it did was include the act, then there wouldn't be anything to gain in terms of characterization. Since sex as a tool for dating humor has been well-established in rom-coms and sitcoms, all the show had to do was gear it toward the comic characters within. There were plenty of healthy conversations being had in conjunction with the humorous destruction, relationship dysfunction, and downright raunchiness of the episode, which allowed it to come full circle. If more superhero programming took a page from Harley Quinn's book and made room for sex positivity, it could set an example for the culture at large — especially seeing as it is one of the most popular genres around today.

All three seasons of Harley Quinn, as well as the newly-released Valentine's Day special, are available to stream on HBO Max.