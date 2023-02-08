'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special': Premiere Date, Characters, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is an HBO Max event set in the world of Harley Quinn. Ivy and Harley are among the most popular couples in DC Comics, so it makes perfect sense for HBO to capitalize on the love we all have for the show with a special presentation.

After the events of Harley Quinn season three, Gotham is a vastly different place. Where does this story take place? Who are the characters? Is this the first episode of the Harley Quinn season third? We’re answering your questions, so let’s dive into everything surrounding Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.

Image via HBO

When Is Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special Coming Out?

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special hits HBO Max just in time for your Valentine's Day weekend. Celebrate the day with your lover, Harley, and Ivy, on February 9th,

2023.

What Is Harley Quinn?

Image via HBO

Harley Quinn is an animated series based on the comic book character of the same name. Originally debuting in Batman: The Animated Series as Joker’s right hand, Harley has since skyrocketed in popularity, becoming one of DC Comics’ most beloved characters. Harley Quinn explores the exploits of our favorite jester as she learns to live life outside of her toxic relationship with the Joker.

The series is an adult comedy that offers one of the most inspired takes on the DC Universe we’ve ever seen, giving us fantastic storylines with layered characters while also poking fun at the overly serious nature of the Batman franchise. It’s truly a wonderful show. The first three seasons of Harley Quinn are available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the Trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special

The trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special was revealed on January 23, giving fans a sneak peek at the highly anticipated new episode.

What Is the Story of Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special?

It’s Harley and Ivy’s first Valentine’s Day as a couple. While Ivy wants to spend a quiet night together, Harley believes she must go big for her girlfriend. But in true Harlivy fashion, things never quite go as planned, and chaos ensues. This Valentine's Day quickly descends into madness in the best possible way. Here is our full review of Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.

The Valentine’s Day Special is set between the most recent and upcoming season four. It serves as a pleasant visit back to Gotham City while we wait for the full season coming, hopefully in late 2023. So, if you’re not caught up with season three, binge it before booting up the holiday special because it doesn’t hold back.

Who Are the Main Characters?

Image via HBO

With Harley Quinn recently wrapping up its third season, most of the main cast has been set, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see a few new faces pop up in A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. Most notably, fans will be introduced to Hawkman (Tyler James Williams) and Hawkgirl (Quinta Brunson). The Abbott Elementary duo have become two of the best comedic actors on television and are a welcome addition to the cast.

Returning, of course, is star Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell (Marvel’s What If…?) as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Encanto) as Clayface, Ron Funches (Trolls) as King Shark, and Briana Cuoco (Sugar Mommy) as Batgirl. Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) will also be appearing in the special as himself.

