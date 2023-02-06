'Abbott Elementary' fans will be happy to hear that Brunson and Williams' are finally playing a couple.

Abbott Elementary fans will be happy to hear that Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams' characters are finally getting together. But it won't be Janine and Gregory they see fall in love, at least not yet. According to Deadline, Brunson and Williams will lend their voices to the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special episode as DC heroes Hawkman and Hawkgirl.

The two heroes explain their history in the upcoming episode titled Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special. According to the logline, the episode will show "Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine's Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year." In Season 3, we saw the growth in Harley and Poison Ivy's relationship, despite encountering some bumps in the road.

DC fans will recognize Hawkman and Hawkgirl as the star-crossed lovers Carter and Shiera Hall who are fated to reincarnate across history, eventually becoming members of the Justice Society and Justice League. Hawkman recently received a live-action portrayal by Aldis Hodge in DC's Black Adam.

"As a Harley Quinn fan, I'm thrilled to lend my voice to the special and to team up with my Abbott Elementary creative partners, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, and co-star Tyler James Williams for this fun episode," Brunson stated in an announcement.

"Harley Quinn is such a brilliant series and it is an honor to lend my voice to this special. I think the cameo is something both Abbott Elementary and DC fans will enjoy," Williams added in his own statement.

Additional voice talent includes Kaley Cuoco, Alan Tudyk, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Michael Ironside, Leila Birch, Matt Oberg, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopulos, Lake Bell, Rachel Dratch, Josh Helman, and Casey Wilson among others.

Harley Quinn was renewed for a fourth season in August, with new showrunner Sarah Peters at the helm. She takes the reins from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker who originally developed the series with Dean Lorey. Halpern and Schumacker also serve as executive producers on Abbott Elementary.

The special is based on characters from DC Comics and is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Along with Halpern and Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, and Sam Register serving as executive producers.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will premiere on February 9 on HBO Max. You can watch the trailer for the episode below.