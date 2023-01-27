Ruh-roh. By now, anyone with access to social media knows Velma has been brutally criticized on all fronts. Viewers— and let's be real, a bunch of people who formed their opinions through screenshots on Twitter— have made it clear that adaptations of popular IPs can no longer coast on nostalgia and name recognition alone. What isn't clear, however, is the difference between grounded and unfounded criticism.

Long before Velma was released, it sparked plenty of controversy online. Some fans of the franchise were upset with the omission of Scooby-Doo (a reasonable, grounded critique) and others were outraged with the choice to make Velma, Daphne, and Norbert — Shaggy's canonical legal name — people of color (a shallow, close-minded critique from purists). Between a chunk of the internet deciding the show was garbage before it began and an even larger portion of reactionary social media users piling on after it aired, it can be hard to tell if the negative reactions to the show so far have been accurate or in good faith.

To fairly solve the mystery of what doesn't work about Velma, let's take a look at how the show compares to HBO's own Harley Quinn. On the surface, the two shows share many similarities. Both are female-led adult cartoons adapted from a beloved children's property and feature two fan-favorites becoming romantically involved. So what makes one work and the other the subject of relentless ridicule?

'Harley Quinn' vs. 'Velma': The Difference Between Creative vs. Confusing Characterization

In most adult cartoons, the characters' comedic quirks are ramped dramatically. When adult cartoons are based on pre-existing material, writers need to make the characters still feel like themselves while playing up their most eccentric traits. If those traits aren't exaggerated enough, adult cartoon fans will be let down. If they're exaggerated too far, fans of the franchise will be disappointed. Finding that balance can be tricky, but Harley Quinn managed to do so successfully by taking those traits in a logical direction.

A strong example of this is Clayface (Alan Tudyk). In all iterations of the character, Clayface is a shapeshifter. In Harley Quinn, he uses his shapeshifting abilities to pursue his dream of being an A-list actor. He practices acting by creating elaborate and often nonsensical backstories for over-the-top characters to distract security as Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and her crew sneak by. Although fans have never seen a version of Clayface who behaves like this, it makes perfect sense as far as cartoon logic goes, and it's entertaining.

Velma also attempts to put a cheeky twist on its characters' pre-existing traits, but ultimately fails to stick the landing. This can be easily demonstrated through Fred Jones (Glenn Howerton), who has a history of being privileged. In Scooby Doo: Mystery Incorporated, for example, his father is the wealthy mayor of Crystal Cove who has the police at his beck and call. Fred, however, has remained consistently kind-hearted throughout the franchise despite his privilege. In fact, it seems like he isn't even aware of how privileged he is. While it could have been funny to play up Fred's obliviousness, Velma takes it in a mean-spirited direction by making him shallow, entitled, and racist. This version of Fred is too far removed from the character viewers know and love, and for no good reason at that.

'Harley Quinn' Expands its Universe in the Right Way — 'Velma' Does Not

In some instances, mischaracterization can be forgiven if it's clear the IP was chosen for its world-building instead of its characters. Unfortunately, this also doesn't seem to be the case with Velma. Granted, the season hasn't finished airing yet, but none of the three mysteries featured so far appear to have anything to do with the Scooby-Doo universe's signature premise — villains hiding their misdeeds and identities by faking supernatural events. Although Velma still has time to turn this around, so far it feels disconnected from the world fans have been invested in for decades in favor of a more realistic one.

Taking creative liberties with an existing setting isn't inherently bad. In fact, Harley Quinn does it brilliantly by making adjustments in line with the way Gotham normally functions. Gotham is unique because of its endless supply of villains. When Batman puts a criminal in Arkham Asylum, it's inevitable that another will break out soon after. As outside viewers, we know this happens because the franchise and its storylines need villains to continue, but in universe it creates an interesting scenario: What happens if Batman can't constantly thwart the bad guy of the week?

In Season 1, Batman (Diedrich Bader) is captured by the Joker (Alan Tudyk) after Clayface messes up the plan to bring Joker down when his overdramatic tendencies blow his cover as Batman. Later in the season, Harley and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) destroy Joker's lair, bringing Batman down with it. The caped crusader falls into a coma, which puts all the major villains of Gotham at odds now that they're all out of Arkham at the same time.

This storyline makes it clear that the writers behind the show understand and appreciate what makes the Batman universe special, and justifies using the IP. The same can't be said for Velma. Between the out-of-character behavior and the run-of-the-mill world-building, it might as well be an original show. Although the creators would likely claim otherwise, it's fairly obvious that the only reason Scooby-Doo is attached to the show is to gain more attention than an original show would— and that it did.

'Velma' Doesn't Understand Its Fans

Another easy way to gain viewers for an adaptation is by having two characters that fans have wanted to get together do just that. I'll admit it, I'm not immune. I started watching Harley Quinn when I found out Harley and Ivy become a couple. Fortunately, their romance is well-written, expertly paced, and highlights what fans love about the pairing. Harley and Ivy have been supportive best friends since Batman: The Animated Series where Harley's character originated. In that show, their dynamic was fun, loving, and fiercely loyal, which caused some fans to speculate that there may be something more there. Well, that and the fact that in an episode titled "Harley and Ivy," they share an apartment and walk around without pants on. Just gals being pals, right?

Wrong! At first glance, skeptics may dismiss their romance as fan service, but their relationship is undeniably essential to both characters undergoing significant growth. Harley learns how to be her own person while in a relationship, which is a 180 from her time with Joker, and Ivy gains a newfound confidence with Harley's support. The show is primarily a comedy, but its creators understand that fans still have a sincere love for these characters even though they enjoy seeing them behave comically for a good chunk of the series.

... And then there's Velma. Fans who hoped for Velma and Daphne (voiced by Constance Wu in this adaptation) to have a romance did so for similar reasons. They recognized the potential of something more developing from their friendship, and/or identified with one of the two. In Velma, however, their dynamic is much different. According to Velma, they used to be friends, but then Daphne ditched her when she went through puberty and became attractive. The two regularly insult each other, but by the second episode Daphne decides to kiss Velma to snap her out of a hallucination. Although the enemies to lovers trope is a popular one, nobody asked for Velma and Daphne of all characters to go down that route.

If you're going to attempt quick and easy fan service, you need to understand what your fans actually want. Velma doesn't know who it's for, and that's probably because it's not really for anyone but the people who made it. Maybe the show's jokes landed in the writer's room, but nothing about it works outside that bubble aside from the animation. On the bright side, it's a great case study for future creators who want to know what not to do.