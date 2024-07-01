Harmony Korine is a provocative filmmaker known for his unique blend of gritty realism and surreal fantasy, along with an unconventional visual style. Since finding success in the mid-1990s with his screenplay for Kids, Korine has continuously pushed the envelope, which he seems poised to do yet again with his latest feature, Aggro Dr1ft, which has yet to receive a proper wide release. It's an experimental action movie starring rapper Travis Scott and presented entirely in infrared — so, typical Korine.

Korine's films, such as Julien Donkey-Boy, Gummo, and Spring Breakers, are usually characterized by fragmented narratives, vivid imagery, and a willingness to explore taboo subjects. In particular, Korine frequently delves into unsavory subcultures and people at the fringes. Not all of his movies succeed in this, but a few are fascinating, fun, and thoughtful, ranking among the best and most distinctive indie efforts in modern cinema.

6 'Trash Humpers' (2009)

Starring: Harmony Korine, Rachel Korine, Brian Kotzur, Travis Nicholson

This intentionally low-fi black comedy follows a group of elderly misfits who roam the city, indulging in anarchic and grotesque activities, from acts of vandalism and bullying to odd rituals. (Korine himself plays one of these characters, who explains the group's philosophy in a monologue.) There are countless grainy shots of dark alleyways and dumpsters alongside absurd, misanthropic behavior — and yes, a lot of trash humping. There isn't much of a plot, however; Trash Humpers is more of a work of visual art than a proper movie.

The shabbiness is intentional. As Korine explains: "I thought it'd be interesting to make something that resembled a found VHS tape — its logic worked as if it were found footage." The result is a chaotic collage that uses its gritty aesthetic to emphasize the movie's bleak and nihilistic themes. There are hints of redemption amidst the grimness, but they are few and far between. For this reason, Trash Humpers is Korine's weakest project. Only his diehard fans will appreciate its weirdness.

5 'Mister Lonely' (2007)

Starring: Diego Luna, Samantha Morton, Denis Lavant, Werner Herzog

Mister Lonely tells the story of a Michael Jackson (Diego Luna) impersonator living in Paris who feels isolated and adrift. His life changes when he meets a Marilyn Monroe lookalike (Samantha Morton) who invites him to a commune in the Scottish Highlands. Here, impersonators of famous figures like Charlie Chaplin (Denis Lavant) and the Pope live together. However, as the community prepares for a grand performance, tensions rise, and the cracks in their idyllic existence begin to show.

The premise is intriguing, and Korine approaches these characters with an open mind, seeking to understand their behavior rather than mock it. The imagery is also frequently bold and evocative, and the ever-reliable Diego Luna and Oscar-nominee Samantha Morton do their fair share to elevate the material. Unfortunately, Mister Lonely is undermined by several weak filmmaking decisions, especially the way it seems to become self-absorbed and overly serious. Plus, it hurts that Korine evidently did not secure the rights to Jackson's music. Narratively, too, Mister Lonely is unconventional and frankly bizarre. Like Trash Humpers, it features seemingly unconnected subplots and several scenes that defy logic, detracting from the main story.

4 'Julien Donkey-Boy' (1999)

Starring: Ewen Bremner, Chloë Sevigny, Werner Herzog, Evan Neumann