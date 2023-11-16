Harold and Kumar are undeniably one of the most beloved pairs of stoner buddies who have been entertaining fans since the early 2000s. A generation of fans grew up loving them and relating to their lives, and the best friends are often sorely missed on the big screen. But it looks like fans might not have to wait too long, as recently writers and executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald revealed to Comic Book that a fourth part is "something we're all determined to do."

First debuting in 2004, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, introduced us to Harold Lee (John Cho) and Kumar Patel (Kal Penn) two Asian-American stoner friends who get mesmerized by White Castle burgers while high and embark on a quest throughout New Jersey to find them. The movie was critically appreciated for its subversion of racial and comedic stereotypes and has since developed a cult following. Speaking of another installment the producers revealed,

"Well, first of all, we are dying to make another one. We've been a little bit busy lately between Cobra Kai and Obliterated. We had a dinner not long ago. About a month ago with John (Cho) and Kal (Penn)."

It's Just a "Matter of Time" Before 'Harold and Kumar 4' Becomes a Reality

The success of the first feature was followed by Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay in 2008, which saw them escaping the detention camp after Harold’s plan to pursue a budding romance with his vacationing neighbor goes horribly wrong. The most recent iteration came in 2011 when A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas showed the now-grown duo reconnecting and embarking on another adventure to find a new Christmas tree after Harold destroys the original while trying to dispose of Kumar's joint. The movie left fans wanting more, and now, after more than a decade the makers are still determined to make another installment. They said:

We're all talking about making another one. It's really just a matter of time. It's figuring out when it could all fit into all of our schedules. It's something that we're all determined to do. We just need to find the time to do it.

The Harold and Kumar Franchise is available on AppleTV+. You can know more about the feature below and stay tuned to this space to get future updates.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle Two guys (John Cho and Kal Penn) on a quest to satisfy their cravings for burgers find themselves on a hilarious all-night adventure as they run into one screwy obstacle after another. Release Date May 30, 2004 Director Danny Leiner Cast John Cho, Ethan Embry, Robert Tinkler, Fred Willard, Kal Penn, Steve Braun Rating R Runtime 87 Genres Adventure, Comedy Writers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Tagline Fast Food. High Times.

