When it comes to issues of race and representation in cinema, all eyes are on Hollywood, and rightfully so. Unlike many other territories, North America is home to an incredibly diverse mix of people from all walks of life. Therefore, it only makes sense that its film industry accurately reflects this. Indeed, as the decades have gone by, the inclusion of diversity on screen has gradually improved. Thanks to films like Minari, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and series such as Never Have I Ever, Asians are finally planting their feet firmly in Hollywood soil, but this wasn’t always the case, even as recently as twenty years ago.

Portrayals of Asian characters over the last century have been problematic to say the least. Interestingly, there is a major difference between the way Asian men tend to be depicted, compared to that of Asian women. In both instances, absurd and offensive stereotypes are encouraged that unfortunately find their way into society. In the case of the Asian male, the assumption is that an Asian man is essentially less than a man. Consider the treatment of Raj (Kunal Nayyar) on The Big Bang Theory or Han (Matthew Moy) on 2 Broke Girls. Though both of those series concluded years ago, it is a persistent problem within Hollywood even at the time of this writing. However, in the mid-2000s, there came along a film franchise that sought to rewrite the narrative for Asian men, not only in the United States but across the globe. When Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg introduced the world to Harold and Kumar, they shattered stereotypes and made us laugh while they did it.

RELATED: How ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Subverts the Action Movie Climax

It is rather uncomfortable to recall how the Asian male has existed within Hollywood over the years. In John Hughes’ Sixteen Candles, for example, exchange student Long Duk Dong (Gedde Watanabe) is the butt of the joke just for looking and sounding different than his white peers. Similarly, in Blake Edwards’ The Party, the audience is encouraged to laugh at an Indian character, played by Peter Sellers in brownface, as he struggles to understand and interact with his white supporting cast because he’s a naïve foreigner. And so, American cinema has a tendency to generate comedy by poking fun at Asian men once they are thrown into a world where being white is the norm. Interestingly, in the first entry of the Harold and Kumar series, Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle, there is a curious lack of white presence throughout the entire movie. Other than Neil Patrick Harris, all of the white characters we do encounter are painted as being ignorant, unintelligent, and somewhat primitive in their thinking. Therefore, this severely limits how much an audience can laugh at either Harold (John Cho) or Kumar (Kal Penn) simply for being Asian. In fact, throughout the franchise both characters are essentially the ones providing the laughs rather than being on the receiving end of them. With this in mind, it wouldn’t be completely out of line to consider White Castle somewhat of a watershed moment for Asian men. At no point during the film, or in the subsequent sequels, do the protagonists feel out of place in the world they inhabit. For them, America is home and where they belong, an idea further emphasized when President George W. Bush helps clear their names in Escape From Guantánamo Bay. Essentially, the fact that Harold is Korean or that Kumar is Indian is never a focal point of the story, they are simply two twenty-somethings just trying to get by like everybody else.

Another defining element of the Harold and Kumar trilogy is the way in which it reshapes audience perceptions of the modern Asian man. Prior to White Castle, Asian males were seen as nerdy, obedient, and unable to attract those of the opposite sex. Effectively, cinema had emasculated them. However, both Harold and Kumar subvert these expectations time and time again. For example, in Escape From Guantanamo Bay, Kumar is able to win back the love of his life (Danneel Ackles) from her very rich, powerful, and handsome fiancé (Eric Winter). Likewise, in A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas, Harold gains the courage to stand up to his domineering father-in-law (Danny Trejo) and re-establish himself as Maria’s (Paula Garces) husband. No longer the weak incapable fool, these films present the Asian man as someone to admire. Interestingly, neither character runs away from the parts of themselves that are considered stereotypically Asian either. For example, Harold “crunches numbers” for a living but at no point does he display any resentment or regret for the life he has. Kumar on the other hand is a medical wizard, and while it takes some time to get there, he embraces this without feeling ashamed to be another Indian who practices medicine. And so, Hurwitz and Schlossberg are triumphant in destroying the unfortunate myths about Asian men without rejecting their identities entirely.

Image Via New Line Cinema

Arguably, what sets the Harold and Kumar movies apart from other films featuring Asian protagonists is that it presents Asian men as being capable of integrating and successfully interacting with those of different backgrounds. While this might not seem like such a significant idea today, back in the early 2000s this was an important moment. In the late 1990s, the biggest Asian star in Hollywood was arguably Jackie Chan. The two films that truly pushed him to great heights were Rush Hour and Shanghai Noon. In both instances, the script rests on the clash between Chan’s culture and that of his co-star. However, with Harold and Kumar, their being Asian was never an issue that stood in the way of them understanding and engaging with their supporting cast. Again, what this demonstrates is that the Asian man isn’t afraid to leave his bubble. Rather, he is fully capable of stepping out of his comfort zone and into unknown territory. The pairing of a Korean American with an Indian American in itself was a turning point for Asian representation, as it illustrated Pan-Asian unity that no film before it had truly explored.

While it’s very easy to write the Harold and Kumar series off as just another stoner comedy, it’s arguably rather ignorant to overlook what they achieved. Since the final film in the trilogy rolled out, depictions of Asian men on screen have changed drastically. Yes, there is still much work to be done, but films like Sound of Metal and TV shows like Kim’s Convenience imply that we’re heading in the right direction. The Harold and Kumar movies might not be uttered in the same sentence as Get Out or Black Panther, but what they did for Asian men should not be disregarded. Without them, who knows how far back we would still be.

From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Reefer Madness': The Best Movies to Watch on 4/20

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ashni Roman (7 Articles Published) Ashni Roman is a London-based writer and recent screenwriting graduate from the University of the Arts London. When he isn't glued to his laptop, he likes to make cocktails for family and friends. More From Ashni Roman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe