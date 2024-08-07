The Big Picture Harold and the Purple Crayon is set to reach the $10 million milestone at the global box office in the next 24 hours.

Despite a rough start, the movie has caught the eye of critics for its ambition and interesting character adaptations.

The film may have struggled against tough competition, but it still offers visual creations and situational humor for younger audiences.

Following a stuttered start at the Box Office which saw the film draw one of the lowest weekend openings of 2024, Harold and the Purple Crayon is finally about to hit its first major milestone. Currently on $9,804,009 at the global box office, the film is set to hit the $10 million mark within the next 24 hours, which would see it edge ever closer to a decent return. On a reported budget of $40 million, the film is going to seriously have to pull its finger out if it wants to put smiles on shareholders' faces. This performance is worse than the likes of Madame Web and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with the two considered flops earning greater opening weekends than the children's book adaptation.

Harold and the Purple Crayon has struggled thanks in no small part to a less-than-impressive marketing campaign that saw the children's movie fail to make an impact culturally. Of course, having to go up against the likes of Deadpool and Wolverine, a movie that has sucked the hype out of most other projects thanks to its sheer marketing genius, has made the promotional task even tougher, but surely Sony and co have done themselves no favors. This isn't for the want of trying from the casting department, with Harold and the Purple Crayon's ensemble looking fairly eye-catching, with the likes of Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, and Zooey Deschanel all involved.

'Harold and the Purple Crayon' is Surprisingly Ambitious

Close

As can be the case with films intended for younger audiences, often little to no effort is put into innovation; Ticking the checklist is usually the safest bet for pleasing a young demographic. However, Carlos Saldhana and his team were much more interested in putting their heart into this production. Despite returning poorly at the Box Office, the movie still has plenty of merit and has caught the eye of several critics. One such critic, Collider's own Jeff Ewing, praised the movie's ambition, saying:

"As a film intended for younger audiences, Harold takes interestingly large conceptual swings, boasts solid character adaptations, and has some scenes and humorous moments that work. For its intended younger audience, the film's visual creations and situational humor might work wonders, and Levi does capably portray a magical adult child unleashing havoc in our world."

Harold and the Purple Crayon is about to hit the $10 million mark at the global Box Office. You can grab tickets for the movie in theaters right now.

Harold and the Purple Crayon 6 10 A young boy named Harold embarks on a magical mission with the help of his purple crayon Release Date August 2, 2024 Director Carlos Saldanha Cast Zachary Levi , Zooey Deschanel , Lil Rel Howery , Ravi Patel , Camille Guaty , Tanya Reynolds , Pete Gardner Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers David Guion , Michael Handelman Studio Columbia Pictures, Davis Entertainment Cinematographer Gabriel Beristain Studio(s) Columbia Pictures , Davis Entertainment Distributor(s) Sony Expand

Get Tickets