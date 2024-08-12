The Big Picture Harold and the Purple Crayon surpasses $15 million globally, falling short of its budget expectations.

Tough competition from other big-budget films affects Harold's box office performance.

Despite financial struggles, Harold and the Purple Crayon receives praise for its ambitious storytelling and captivating cast.

The family-friendly Harold and the Purple Crayon has crossed another box office milestone, officially surpassing $15 million worldwide. This comes following a second weekend in which the movie made over $3 million domestically, falling somewhat short of its opening weekend in which it made nearly $6 million. Sadly, Harold and the Purple Crayon had one of the lowest weekend openings of 2024, struggling to make even this milestone which is still significantly off its budget. The Carlos Saldanha-helmed film has a reported budget of $40 million, with this poor showing in the movie's opening 10 days offering little to get excited about for executives.

As a children's book adaptation, Harold and the Purple Crayon was hoping to capitalize on the already established fanbase of the source material. The 1955 novel may have been passed through generations, but it seems as if the hunger for a retelling isn't quite what it once might have been. Harold and the Purple Crayon's stuttered start to financial life on the big screen can also be chalked down to tough competition, with the likes of Deadpool & Wolverine and now It Ends With Us dominating ticket sales, with the likes of Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 still providing big-budget child-friendly options.

'Harold and the Purple Crayon' Still Has Plenty to Draw Praise From

Featuring an eye-catching ensemble cast including the likes of Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, and Zooey Deschanel, as well as an established IP, there is plenty to get excited about with Harold and the Purple Crayon. Despite a poor box office performance thus far, the movie still warrants plenty of applause for some of its execution, with Saldanha and co attempting to bring an intriguing and fairly ambitious story to screen. It would have been easy for the director and his team to simply tick the boxes for its young target audience, but the film does much more than just that, emphasized by Collider's own Jeff Ewing, who said:

"As a film intended for younger audiences, Harold takes interestingly large conceptual swings, boasts solid character adaptations, and has some scenes and humorous moments that work. For its intended younger audience, the film's visual creations and situational humor might work wonders, and Levi does capably portray a magical adult child unleashing havoc in our world."

Harold and the Purple Crayon has officially surpassed $15 million at the global Box Office. You can grab tickets to see the movie in theaters right now.

Harold and the Purple Crayon 6 10 A young boy named Harold embarks on a magical mission with the help of his purple crayon Release Date August 2, 2024 Director Carlos Saldanha Cast Zachary Levi , Zooey Deschanel , Lil Rel Howery , Ravi Patel , Camille Guaty , Tanya Reynolds , Pete Gardner Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers David Guion , Michael Handelman Studio Columbia Pictures, Davis Entertainment Cinematographer Gabriel Beristain Studio(s) Columbia Pictures , Davis Entertainment Distributor(s) Sony Expand

