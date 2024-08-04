The Big Picture Sony's film adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon had one of the worst box office opening weekends in 2024 with just $3 million.

The film struggled against other successful releases and received low critical ratings between 20-30%.

Despite recognizable stars like Zachary Levi, the movie could not draw in audiences and faced tough competition.

Sony Pictures may have released another film they wish they could erase from their 2024 box office record. The children's book adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon just had one of the worst opening weekends of 2024, priming it to possibly become one of the year's biggest box office bombs, as the film grossed just about $3 million in its opening weekend. To put that into perspective, that is a fraction of what films like Madame Web and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga made in their opening weekend, and both are still considered to be box office bombs. While the full budgetary details for Harold and the Purple Crayon haven't been disclosed at this time, $3 million is a staggerlingly low number for a wide theatrical release, especially with recognizable stars attached like Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, and Zooey Deschanel.

The news of Harold and the Purple Crayon's less than stellar opening isn't very surprising. For starters, the film is opening just one weekend after the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine. While that film has a vastly different target audience with its R-rating, it seems that Harold and the Purple Crayon still wasn't able to draw in the families of younger movie fans to the theater. That's probably because families were flocking to two other hugely successful animated films, those being the Minion-powered chaos of Despicable Me 4 and the massively over-performing Inside Out 2. Plus the film was also opening directly against M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller, Trap, and the director has a proven track record of success at the box office.

Harold and the Purple Crayon has also been struggling on the critical side of things. As of this writing, the film is rating between the twenty and thirty percent range on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Collider's own Jeff Ewing praised the film's ensemble cast in his review of Harold and the Purple Crayon, but noted the film's misteps in terms of the plot. You can read Jeff's full review of Harold and the Purple Crayon by clicking here.

What is 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' About?

An adaptation of Crockett Johnson's beloved children's book, Harold and the Purple Crayon follows a young boy named Harold (Zachary Levi), who has the ability to create anything using his magical Purple Crayon. As Harold grows up, he wants to explore the real world, and finds its a much different place than the world he calls home. As Harold finds some new friends of his own, he also has to contend with a manipulative villain named Gary (Jermaine Clement), who seeks to use the power of the Purple Crayon for his own devices.

Harold and the Purple Crayon is in theaters now.

