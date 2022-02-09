The film is based on the 1955 children's book by the same name.

Zooey Deschanel is the newest name being drawn for the upcoming Harold and the Purple Crayon film adaptations, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Deschanel joins Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery in undisclosed roles. The film is said to be live-action, following the trend of adapting children’s books to the screen which feature CGI characters alongside human actors. Recent adaptations include Clifford the Big Red Dog, the much-beloved Paddington franchise, Peter Rabbit.

The film will follow the story of Crockett Johnson’s 1955 children’s book. The classic book centers on the titular Harold, who uses his magic purple crayon to create a world of his own. Harold and his ability to draw things into reality became an instant hit with readers and spawned six more books in the series. David Guion and Michael Handelman are credited as the film’s scriptwriters with Academy Award-nominated director Carlos Saldanha set to direct. Guion and Handelman previously worked together on Dinner for Schmucks and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

This isn’t the series’ first attempt at adaptation. The beloved book was previously turned into a 13-episode television series for HBO, adapted by Adelaide Productions. The series was narrated by Sharon Stone and featured Connor Matheus as the voice of Harold. The most successful of the adaptions to date, the animated show won a Daytime Emmy Award for Main Title Design and was nominated for an Annie Award.

RELATED: 'New Girl': Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris to Host Rewatch PodcastThe book’s film adaption history is a little more complicated, with plans dating back to 2009 when Spike Jonze had plans to direct and produce his version. The project was abandoned and changed hands many times, jumping from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment to Will Smith’s Overbook Entertainment and eventually landing in the hands of Columbia Pictures. Guion and Handelman replace previous screenwriters Dallas Clayton and Josh Klausner. Josh Davis produces under his Davis Entertainment banner.

Deschanel is best known for her role as Jess in Fox sitcom New Girl for which she earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and three Golden Globe Awards. She is also known for her appearances in films (500) Days of Summer, Elf, and Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Deschanel received a 2011 Grammy nomination for her song ‘So Long’ featured on the Winnie the Pooh soundtrack.

With a confident growing cast, this adaption of Harold and the Purple Crayon is sure to be hit with both children and parents alike. Like the many children adaptations happening at the moment, the film will find its way its fanbase with new readers and nostalgic fans.

