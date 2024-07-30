Since its publication in 1955, Harold and the Purple Crayon has been a staple in children's literature. Written by Crockett Johnson, the story is one that preaches the importance of creativity and the immeasurable power of our imagination. Now, the beloved children's book is launching itself into theaters as a live-action film starring Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, and Lil Rel Howery.

The production of a Harold and the Purple Crayon movie has been a long time in the making, with filmmakers circling the idea of a full-length feature since the early 1990s. The story's success as a thirteen-episode series for HBO, narrated by Sharon Stone, and the upcoming Harold and the Purple Crayon musical with music by pop group AJR, demonstrates the world's continuing love of Harold and his fascinating journey. Now, Harold and the Purple Crayon is finally headed to the big screen, with incredible filmmakers and a cast of comedy veterans who are sure to make it an entertaining experience for the entire family.

For all the info you need to know about the film's release, check out the answers to the big questions below.

Harold and the Purple Crayon will be released on August 2, 2024. The family-adventure flick will be opening against the M. Night Shyamalan-directed thriller Trap starring Josh Hartnett.

Prior to this release date, Harold and the Purple Crayon was slated to release well over a year ago on January 27, 2023, before being delayed to June 30, 2023. The movie was delayed by nearly 13 months to its current August 2024 release.

5 Will 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' Be in Theaters or on Streaming?

Harold and the Purple Crayon will be released exclusively in theaters. Thanks to a deal that was struck between Sony Pictures and Netflix back in 2021, Harold and the Purple Crayon will eventually be made available to stream on Netflix, joining other recent titles from Sony Pictures including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Madame Web, and Anyone but You.

4 Is There a Trailer for 'Harold and the Purple Crayon'?

Sony Pictures released the first trailer for Harold and the Purple Crayon in March, giving a peek at some of the incredible creations Harold makes with his magical crayon. Narrated by Alfred Molina, the trailer shows Zachary Levi's Harold as he plummets down to earth alongside his two animal companions who have now found themselves in human form. For a look at the first trailer, including some of the mayhem Harold causes with his crayon, check out the trailer above.

A second trailer was released in May, bringing with it more colorful details about the plot of the film, including more of Lil Rel Howery's role as Moose, Zooey Deschanel's role as Terry, and the forces that are working against Harold as he attempts to find his place in the real world. For a look at the second trailer, check out the preview above.

3 Who Stars in 'Harold and the Purple Crayon'?

The cast of Harold and the Purple Crayon is filled with familiar faces from some great comedies, including Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, Jemaine Clement, and Ravi Patel.

Zachary Levi's role as the grown-up version of the iconic Harold adds yet another huge character to his resume. Levi is known for playing many incredible characters, like the titular DC superhero in the Shazam! films, Flynn Rider in Tangled, Fandral in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: The Dark World, and Chuck Bartowski in the NBC comedy series Chuck. His other credits include Heroes Reborn, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and voicing many characters in the hit animated series Robot Chicken. In addition to his screen acting career, Levi is a Tony Award-nominated theater actor for his role in the 2016 Broadway revival of She Loves Me.

While Zooey Deschanel is most known for her role as Jess in all seven seasons of New Girl, she got her big break starring opposite Will Ferrell in the Christmas classic Elf, where she played Jovie, Buddy's love interest. Deschanel's other roles include the title role in (500) Days of Summer, Allison in the Jim Carey-led Yes Man, and Bridget in the Trolls films. Deschanel will play Terri in the movie, a single mother whose son befriends Harold.

Comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery had his breakout role in Jordan Peele's Academy Award-winning film Get Out, where he played the lovable TSA agent Rod Williams. Howrey has gone on to star in such films as Tag, Bird Box, Judas and the Black Messiah, Dashing Through the Snow, and Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds. His television roles include the critically acclaimed dark comedy series Poker Face, Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and The Chi. Howery will play Moose, a talking moose and friend of Harold, who becomes a human when transported to the real world.

Jemaine Clement is an actor, comedian, filmmaker, and musician from New Zealand. His band, Flight of the Conchords, was turned into a comedy series of the same name for both the BBC and HBO, for which it earned six Primetime Emmy nominations. He made his directorial debut with the hit movie What We Do in the Shadows, which he co-starred and co-wrote with Taika Waititi. In addition to his work in live-action films, Clement has had an extensive voice acting career, including Despicable Me, Rio, The Lego Batman Movie, and Moana, where he played a self-obsessed crab named Tamatoa and performed the song "Shiny." Clement will play Gary Naswich, the main antagonist of the movie, who gets his hands on a piece of Harold's magic crayon and plans to use it for nefarious purposes.

Ravi Patel has been a part of some classic comedies, from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to Scrubs to Master of None. He created the docuseries Pursuit of Happiness for HBO Max, a travel show that took Patel around the world in an attempt to answer some of life's biggest questions. He co-directed and starred in a documentary called Meet the Patels which he wrote with his sister, Geeta Patel. The film depicts his journey trying to find an Indian wife and won the audience award at the Los Angeles Film Festival upon its premiere in 2014. He currently stars opposite Joel McHale in Animal Control, a comedy about a fictional Animal Control department in Seattle. Patel will be playing a character named Prasad in the movie.

Additional talent for Harold and the Purple Crayon includes Benjamin Bottani (Leo) as Terri's son Mel, Tanya Reynolds (Emma) as Porcupine, Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Detective Love, Camille Guaty (Ghosts of Girlfriends Past) as Junior Detective Silva, and Zele Avradopoulos (Paul Blart: Mall Cop) as Ms. Hemm. In addition to those cast members, Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2) will provide his voice to the movie as the narrator.

2 What Is 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' About?

While the original series of books focused on Harold as a four-year-old child, the upcoming Harold the Purple Crayon takes a look at who Harold is as an adult. Once Harold figures out that he is able to transport himself into our four-dimensional world, he realizes that, for some people, the power of imagination can be used in destructive ways instead of for good.

The synopsis from the film's official website reads:

Inside of his book, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life - and that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends' creativity to save both the real world and his own. Harold and the Purple Crayon is the first film adaptation of the beloved children's classic that has captivated young readers for decades.

1 Who Is Making 'Harold and the Purple Crayon'?

Directing Harold and the Purple Crayon is Carlos Saldanha, who is best known for his direction of animated films like Ice Age, Robots, Rio, and Ferdinand. Saldanha is highly regarded as a director, earning Academy Award nominations for both Ferdinand and Gone Nutty, an Ice Age short film.

Co-writing the script for the film are David Guion and Michael Handelman, whose previous co-writing credits include Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, the Netflix original film Slumberland, and the Steve Carell and Paul Rudd comedy Dinner for Schmucks.

A larger-than-life story like a man with a magical purple crayon requires a producer like John Davis, whose previous work includes other fantastical films like Waterworld, I, Robot, Jungle Cruise, Mr. Popper's Penguins, and Alien vs. Predator. This isn't Davis' first time working with director Carlos Saldana, as the two worked together on the Academy Award-nominated Ferdinand.