The upcoming film adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon has had its release date pushed back. However, this could actually be good news. The movie was moved from just after the new year to this summer on June 20, 2023. This could mean the studio has faith that this adaptation of the classic children’s book has the potential to be the next hit summer family film!

The original children’s book, by Crockett Johnson, has been delighting kids and parents alike since it was first published in 1955. It follows four-year-old Harold who, with the use of his trusty purple crayon, draws a whole new world around him. The book has spawned nine sequel books, several animated shorts, an animated series, and an upcoming Broadway musical before this live-action movie.

It is currently unknown how closely the film’s plot will follow the original book. But what is known is the star-studded cast audiences can expect to find in the movie. Harold and the Purple Crayon will star Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel, and Ravi Patel. Levi is best known for films like Tangled and Shazam! as well as series like Chuck. Howery is known for other family films like Free Guy and The Angry Birds Movie 2. Deschanel has previously starred in the hit comedy series New Girl and provided her voice to the Trolls film series. Patel has appeared in films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Transformers and his autobiographical documentaries Meet the Patels and Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness.

Image via Lionsgate

Harold and the Purple Crayon is directed by Carlos Saldanha from a script written by the team of David Guion and Michael Handelman. This movie will be the live-action directorial debut for Saldanha. The two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker has previously directed Ice Age, and its first two sequels, Robots, Rio, Rio 2, and, most recently, Ferdinand. Guion and Handleman are writing partners who have worked together to write such films as Dinner for Schmuks, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, and the upcoming Netflix film Slumberland, starring Jason Momoa. Harold and the Purple Crayon is produced by John Davis.

