Zachary Levi has found yet another adventure to take his fans on with the upcoming adaptation of the children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon. After debuting a fascinating poster, recently, the movie has finally unveiled an equally intriguing first trailer that brings magic of pure imagination to the big screen. The clip sees a young Harold entering the real world with his friends as the voice over sets the stage for book characters coming to life. As Harold enters the real world with his magical crayon that can bring his imagination to life, be it an airplane or a mystical being, he tries to navigate real life, creating his own world on the go. Overall the film looks very bright, fun, and a perfect family watch.

The Imaginative World of Harold and the Purple Crayon

The live-action fantasy film is based on the 1955 children's book of the same name by author Crockett Johnson, which sees a young boy, Harold, embarking on a magical adventure with the help of his purple crayon which brings his drawings to life. The concept is quite fascinating as we see the movie making some adjustments to the original story to make it a joy ride for the audience. The feature is directed by Carlos Saldanha, who is well known for fan-favorite animated films such as Ice Age, Rio, its sequel Ferdinand, Robots and more. So, fans can rest assured to see some fantastic animation, storylines, and character arcs that’ll tug to their hearts.

Levi, well known to have played superhero Shazam!, has narrowed down the pulse of the character as seen in the trailer and continues his hilarious streak as he portrays the adorably naïve Harold. He’s supported in the cast by Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel, Jemaine Clement, Ravi Patel, Camille Guaty, Tanya Reynolds, and Pete Gardner. The new feature will introduce a new generation to the peculiar journey of Harold and friends, however, it is not the first time the characters have taken a leap from books to the screen. In 2001, Sharon Stone narrated the story in a television adaptation of the book wherein each episode provided Harold and the young viewers with and important life lesson. Saldanha directs from a script by David Guion and Michael Handelman.