In the history of modern television, it is hard to think of a show more iconic and enduring than Lost. It helped to usher in a new era of what was possible on the small screen, serving as an emotional epic that was part mystery, part science fiction, and always engaging. Even when it began to stumble the longer it went on, it managed to build to an ending that actually tied much of what it was going for together. It spawned multiple imitators, but none could hold a candle to what this original series managed to achieve. And yet, there was still much that was missing. Most notable among these was Harold Perrineau’s Michael. In addition to being one of the main characters with whom we began the series, he was also one of Lost's shining components that was increasingly underutilized. This culminated in Perrineau's unceremonious exit, as he was written off and his character basically vanished from the entire story from there forward. It always stood out as being a baffling narrative choice that the series never was able to justify. Now, we have gotten some sense of why — which, in retrospect, explains a lot of what went wrong.

In an excerpt published in Vanity Fair from her upcoming book, Burn It Down: Power, Complicity and a Call For Change in Hollywood, author Maureen Ryan lays out how the production of Lost was allegedly toxic for many who worked on it. The entire piece is worth reading in full, but the key takeaway is that the series was not a welcoming one for all of those involved. Not only was this alleged by many of the writers, but Perrineau himself recounted how he had grown concerned about the way Michael was being written. Much of this came down to how he was worried that his character was not paying enough attention to the disappearance of his son Walt (Malcolm David Kelley) and that this played into a stereotype about Black fathers abandoning their children. Though it had not been the first time he had expressed these concerns, this is the first time that there has been expansive reporting on what happened when Perrineau tried to bring these concerns up internally. Namely, it has been alleged that Lost showrunner Damon Lindelof specifically said that the actor “called me racist, so I fired his ass.” While Lindelof says he didn’t recall making this comment, the reality remains that Perrineau’s storyline on Lost was never handled as well as it could and should have been.

Harold Perrineau’s Michael Was One of the Best Parts of ‘Lost’

From the moment we were first introduced to Michael, he stood out as a charismatic presence who was also one of the most compelling elements in Lost's entire story. We felt for him in every single moment because of Perrineau's irreplaceable presence. He brought a real complexity to a character despite being given less and less substance to actually work with. The relationship Michael had with Walt was the sole one on the island between a father and son, making their separation one of its most painful. However, the agony that Perrineau brought — from yelling into the darkness when Walt was first taken to the desperate measures he took to get his son back — petered out into something more perplexing. Considering how crucial and important the two characters initially seemed to the story, the manner in which the story began to jettison them felt forced. When we later get a glimpse of Walt far in the future, it is clunky and contrived more than anything. Among the myriad ways that Lost was capable of emotionally ripping our hearts out in other moments, Michael’s storyline started to feel hollow.

Even the flashbacks about how he arrived there, a staple of the show, were less frequent than some belonging to other characters. Obviously, the quality of certain storylines is not always about the volume of them, and Perrineau did help to make the episode that was centered around him into one of the show’s best. Still, it felt like there was untapped potential to explore more about what was going on in his mind. Perrineau managed to bring gravitas to his character, making Michael one of those presences that you just couldn’t look away from on the show, but it soon felt like everything was working against him. Even without knowing what we know now — which may just be the tip of the iceberg of what could potentially come out in the future — this was one of those storylines on the series that felt like it lost sight of its characters. It's unfortunate because, more than the mystery of the island or the many twists the story took us on, the emotional underpinnings of the characters’ journeys were what made it so engaging. With Perrineau’s Michael, that journey was slowly diminished before being derailed entirely. Despite the actor doing everything he could to keep it on track where he could, his subsequent removal was one of the aspects of Lost that marked the point where the story took a dip in quality writ large in a manner that could have been avoided.

That being said, we can be grateful for the fact that it's possible to follow Perrineau absolutely killing it as a different patriarch facing a tough situation. In the series From, currently in the midst of its promising second season, he is the driving force and the show is all the better for it. It has become a buzzed-about sleeper hit due, in large part, to his performance. Without giving anything away, this recently reached a pinnacle in the episode "Pas de Deux,'' where Perrineau hit all the emotional notes to absolute perfection as his character deals with the external and internal tumult of the dark world he remains trapped in. Sound familiar? While one wishes Lost had not left Harold Perrineau behind, From has now picked up where it fell woefully short.