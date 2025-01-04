Paul Newman is known for playing calm, cool, and collected characters, and it's no different in Harper, where he plays the titular character, Lew Harper. Quite literally harping on anyone he can, Newman is in full charismatic force in the film that placed the iconic future screenwriter, William Goldman, on the map for the first time. Goldman’s material was perfect for the smart-aleck Newman and his cynical character. Based upon the book, The Moving Target, Goldman turned the slow-burning mystery novel into an entertaining cinematic experience and perfectly balanced romance, action, and drama all in one to create a worthy neo-noir.

One of the biggest faces of classic noir, Lauren Bacall, co-stars opposite Newman as a shady socialite, playing yet another femme fatale over two decades after she first got her big break in the genre, often playing opposite her husband, Humphrey Bogart. Goldman would go on to be one of the most successful and popular screenwriters up through the '80s, with hits like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All the President's Men, and The Princess Bride. Harper is a slick, pulpy '60s thriller dressed to the nines, and Newman has a ball tearing up California and solving a confounding missing person’s case.

What Is 'Harper' About?

Lew Harper (Newman) is a cynical, depressed sleuth who is in denial over his wife, Susan's (an excellent Janet Leigh) demands to get a divorce. Harper then gets hired by a socialite, Elaine Sampson (Bacall), to find her missing millionaire husband, Ralph Sampson. What seems to be a simple case turns out to be dangerous, with multiple deaths piling up, as Harper weaves through the many colorful characters associated with Ralph in sunny California. That includes Ralph's seductive daughter, Miranda (Pamela Tiffin), a former actress turned alcoholic; Fay Estabrook (Shelley Winters), and Sampson's private pilot, Allan Taggert (Robert Wagner). As Harper escapes death again and again, he also deals with the reality of losing his wife, as he can never stop the chase for answers, even when it leads him to dead ends.

Lauren Bacall Returns To Form as a Cunning Femme Fatale in ‘Harper'

As Elaine Sampson, Bacall plays a vicious femme fatale who has as much bite, if not more, than all of her roles before. Hiring Harper to find her missing husband, Bacall has a memorable opening scene in which she dons nothing more than a towel. She manipulates and domineers over a meandering Harper with just her eyes, and Bacall still carries the empowerment that made her a femme fatale icon back in the 40s. Wheelchair-bound, Sampson is stationary in most of her scenes but is still very much the predator, whereas Harper is the prey, though he believes himself to be in control as he circles around her in the first encounter.

Bacall makes a meal out of Goldman's cracking dialogue, filled with sneers and insults. Her panther-like persona instantly makes her feel dangerous, and Newman's hard-bitten chemistry alongside hers makes it one of the movie's most humorous scenes. It's here, in his first big, successful screenplay, that Goldman showed the quick-witted dialogue that would become his trademark. Bacall's character says of her unfaithful husband, “I have no intention to divorce him; I only intend to outlive him.” She practically purrs it, and Goldman's screenplay only gets better from there, with jabs and insults pointed all around.

Paul Newman and William Goldman Create an Exciting Cat-and-Mouse Chase

Goldman creates a story full of smoke and mirrors in Harper. Newman's playfulness as Harper brings a light-heartedness to a bleak film of liars and death, and he is perfect for Goldman's writing style. He also performs a great stunt in the film's opening scene, dunking his head into a sink full of ice water, letting us know the numbing routines Harper goes through every day to forget the heartbreak of his wife. Newman would notably repeat the stunt again in 1973's The Sting. The icon would return in yet another screenplay by Goldman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, co-starring Robert Redford, and again he fit the sarcastic, dry-witted script perfectly. Directed by Alan J. Pakula, it was nominated for and won many Academy Awards, including one for Goldman for Best Story and Screenplay.

Harper also feels similar, and a foreshadowing, of Goldman's screenplay for the investigative political thriller All The President's Men. The blueprint was first laid out in Harper, as Goldman weaves together a pretty hard story to follow to make it comprehensive, with Harper interviewing countless suspects and criminals in dark alleys and secret rendezvous in clandestine offices. It’s got the same fast-paced, clipped speed as the 70s thriller, and Goldman also creates lively characters to go alongside Harper that are instantly memorable, similar to the many iconic characters involved alongside Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman. Goldman also notably won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay for All The President's Men.

While Newman is fantastic in Harper, the most noteworthy performance is definitely Shelley Winters, as a former actress turned alcohol