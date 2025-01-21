Discovery Channel has your new obsession ready. Once again, it's time to hit the rough waters, this time in New England and the Atlantic Ocean. It’s man versus ocean in the hunt for one of the fastest fish in the world on Harpoon Hunters. With only a short amount of time, will they be able to achieve their goals?

Fans of shows like Deadliest Catch will be eager to fill the gap during the off-season with this brand-new show. With only an exclusive group of individuals who are professional harpooners, the series follows four boats and their captains as they hit the Atlantic looking for the valuable Atlantic bluefin tuna.

What Is 'Harpoon Hunters?'

Harpoon Hunters follows a group of maverick fishermen in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as they search for the coveted Atlantic bluefin tuna. Each summer, it's a race against the clock - and each other - to catch highly valuable Atlantic bluefin tuna using only 10-foot electrified spears. Time is of the essence, as harpoon boats only have four weeks to catch as many fish as they can before the overall limit is met. With fish worth as much as $10K each, stakes are high for these expert fishermen to make ends meet for their families and beat the competition to take home these prize fish.

“Armed with nothing but a spear and raw determination, these elite harpooners put everything on the line, and it’s immensely thrilling to witness,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks. “Joining a pantheon of iconic Discovery series that follow maverick jobs in epic settings, Harpoon Hunters also brings viewers into a high-octane world only a few get to experience in real-life.”

When Does 'Harpoon Hunters' Premiere?

Harpoon Hunters premieres on Friday, January 24 at 9:00 pm on Discovery Channel.

Will 'Harpoon Hunters' Air On Television?

Yes! You can catch Harpoon Hunters exclusively on Discovery Channel on Friday, January 24.

Will 'Harpoon Hunters' Be On Streaming?

Yes! Harpoon Hunters will be available to stream on Discovery+ and Max. Max plans begin a la carte, at $9.99 a month. Additionally, Max is also available as part of the Disney Bundle, along with Disney+ and Hulu, starting at $16.99 a month.

Is There a Trailer for 'Harpoon Hunters?'

There sure is! In this high-octane teaser, get ready to listen to the New England accent as the series' stars guide viewers through the adventure of harpooning. With only 20-30 individuals in the world of professional harpoon, Harpoon Hunters follows the trials and tribulations of four harpoon kings as they keep tradition alive as they compete for a small quota of bluefin tuna.

Who Stars on 'Harpoon Hunters?'

Harpoon Hunters follows four harpoon kings as they showcase their skills during bluefin tuna season. The stars include Captain Dylan Caldwell, Captain Joe Dion, Captain Tyler Macallister, and Captain Nicholas "Niko" Chaprales. The four men are some of the best of the best in the industry, and Harpoon Hunters is excited to display their high-stakes career. Entertainment Weekly shared their bios when the series was announced.

"With 20 years of experience, Dylan is one of the most respected harpooners in New England. Pulling in an astounding 50 Bluefin per season, it’s no wonder he once landed a monster tuna worth over $9,800. His boat is such a tuna-killing machine, he even named it "Pine Box" (because it’s a tuna’s final resting place). Whether it’s Bluefin, lobster, or sea bass, Dylan makes his living on the water year-round. And he must make every season count to support his wife and kids. Luckily, one of those kids, Emmett, will be harpooning alongside his old man this season."

"Growing up a “dock rat” in Green Harbor, Joe Dion was obsessed with fishing. As soon as he was old enough, he took any job he could find: cutting rope off of propellers, painting boat booms, helping fish buyers. At 13, he started fishing on charter boats. By 25, he captained his own harpoon boat. With Mike Miller (a.k.a. “The Hacker”) as his driver, Joe became one of the most successful harpooners in the fishery. Sadly, in 2022, his 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter were diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Joe sold his boat and took two seasons off to raise awareness for the disease. Now, with his family in a better place, he’s itching to get back on the water. With his old friend Mike by his side, Joe is ready to prove that lightning can strike twice."

"One of the sharpest fishermen in the harpoon community, Tyler knows the fishery better than most captains. He harpooned his first tuna 40 years ago, boasts college degrees in both marine and general biology, and promotes the fishery every chance he gets. His boat, the Cynthia C2, features a 505HP Caterpillar engine, making it the quietest, stealthiest boat on the water. Married for 23 years, Tyler is currently putting his daughter through college. Luckily, he’s got a charter business to supplement his commercial fishing. But one bad harpoon season means he’s got to double down on those charters."

"Niko spent his childhood fishing with his dad, Bill, a legendary harpooner and advocate for harpooners’ rights. It’s no surprise that he ended up harpooning by his dad’s side as an adult. Sadly, Bill passed away in 2022. Now Niko is determined to carry on his father’s legacy, but with the Ezyduzit's track record of landing 50 Bluefin per season, he has a lot to live up to. Luckily, Niko is a fearsome competitor. Since age 14, he has taken part in Strong Man competitions. At 29, he won the IPL World Powerlifting Championship. This will be his first year captaining the Ezyduzit, and Niko is driven to score big for his dad."

Who Is Making 'Harpoon Hunters?'

Harpoon Hunters is produced for Warner Bros. Discovery by Pilgrim Media Group, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television. Across every platform, Discovery Channel is dedicated to connecting audiences who have a passion for adventure and crave a connection to the world around them. Popular series including Deadliest Catch, Expedition Unknown, Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, and Gold Rush, along with Shark Week, the annual tentpole programming event, serve as trusted portals that transport viewers directly into thrilling, real, high-stakes moments. Through smart, authentic characters whose stories inform and inspire, Discovery celebrates the men and women who will stop at nothing to explore new spaces and achieve their dreams.

