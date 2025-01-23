Discovery Channel is about to fill that gap where Deadliest Catch left off. Crossing the country to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Harpoon Hunters watches the high-stakes world of professional harpooners. Seeking to catch the coveted Atlantic bluefin tuna, Harpoon Hunters follows the action in the Atlantic as it's a literal race against time.

Joining a line up of exceptional programming, Harpoon Hunters is destined to be another exciting entry in the network's storied history. With the premiere coming up, here is all the information on how you can catch Harpoon Hunters.

7 What Is 'Harpoon Hunters?'

In a nutshell, Harpoon Hunters follows the lives of elite New England fishermen as they spear big game fish worth thousands. Each summer on Cape Cod, multi-generational fishing families race against the clock - and each other - to catch highly valuable Atlantic bluefin tuna using only 10-foot electrified spears. Time is of the essence, as harpoon boats only have four weeks to catch as many fish as they can before the overall limit is met. With fish worth as much as $10K each, stakes are high for these expert fishermen to make ends meet for their families and beat the competition to take home these prize fish.

6 When Is 'Harpoon Hunters' Debuting?

Harpoon Hunters officially debuts on Friday, January 24 at 9:00pm on Discovery Channel.

5 Where Can I Watch 'Harpoon Hunters?'

Harpoon Hunters will air exclusively on Discovery Channel. The series officially begins on Friday, January 24, at 9:00 pm. Subsequent episodes will air on Fridays, at the same time, on the same network.

4 Is 'Harpoon Hunters' Streaming?

Yes! Harpoon Hunters will be available to stream on Max. Max is available a la carte, with plans beginning at $9.99 a month. Additionally, Max can be purchased as part of the Disney Bundle alongside Disney+ and Hulu. Prices begin at $16.99 with ads and $29.99 with no ads.

3 Is There a Trailer for 'Harpoon Hunters?'

There sure is! In the trailer, viewers are introduced to four of the harpooners in the world. With so few individuals who do this job professionally, the trailer sets the stage for the start of the Atlantic bluefin tuna fishing season. The stakes are high as they compete for a small quota, with each captain on a mission to make as much money as they can.

2 Who Is Starring on 'Harpoon Hunters?'

Captain Dylan Caldwell

"With 20 years of experience, Captain Dylan Caldwell is one of the most respected harpooners in New England. Pulling in an astounding 50 Bluefin per season, it’s no wonder he once landed a monster tuna worth over $9,800. His boat is such a tuna-killing machine, he even named it "Pine Box" (because it’s a tuna’s final resting place). Whether it’s Bluefin, lobster, or sea bass, Dylan makes his living on the water year-round. And he must make every season count to support his wife and kids. Luckily, one of those kids, Emmett, will be harpooning alongside his old man this season."

Captain Nicholas "Niko" Chaprales

"Captain Niko Chaprales spent his childhood fishing with his dad, Bill, a legendary harpooner and advocate for harpooners’ rights. It’s no surprise that he ended up harpooning by his dad’s side as an adult. Sadly, Bill passed away in 2022. Now Niko is determined to carry on his father’s legacy, but with the Ezyduzit's track record of landing 50 Bluefin per season, he has a lot to live up to. Luckily, Niko is a fearsome competitor. Since age 14, he has taken part in Strong Man competitions. At 29, he won the IPL World Powerlifting Championship. This will be his first year captaining the Ezyduzit, and Niko is driven to score big for his dad."

Captain Joe Dion

"Growing up a “dock rat” in Green Harbor, Joe Dion was obsessed with fishing. As soon as he was old enough, he took any job he could find: cutting rope off of propellers, painting boat booms, helping fish buyers. At 13, he started fishing on charter boats. By 25, he captained his own harpoon boat. With Mike Miller (a.k.a. “The Hacker”) as his driver, Joe became one of the most successful harpooners in the fishery. Sadly, in 2022, his 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter were diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. Joe sold his boat and took two seasons off to raise awareness for the disease. Now, with his family in a better place, he’s itching to get back on the water. With his old friend Mike by his side, Joe is ready to prove that lightning can strike twice."

Captain Tyler Macallister

"One of the sharpest fishermen in the harpoon community, Tyler Macallister knows the fishery better than most captains. He harpooned his first tuna 40 years ago, boasts college degrees in both marine and general biology, and promotes the fishery every chance he gets. His boat, the Cynthia C2, features a 505HP Caterpillar engine, making it the quietest, stealthiest boat on the water. Married for 23 years, Tyler is currently putting his daughter through college. Luckily, he’s got a charter business to supplement his commercial fishing. But one bad harpoon season means he’s got to double down on those charters."

1 What Other Discover Channel Series Can You Stream Now?

Bering Sea Gold

The gold rush isn't always on land. Sometimes, it's at sea. Set in Nome, Alaska, on Norton Sound, Bering Sea Gold follows the dredging season as a fleet of boats hope to achieve gold mining success in a summertime, cold northern latitude, shallow water, and ocean environment. Battle the elements and each other, Bering Sea Gold watches the fleet of dredges hope to leave with as much gold as possible before the frigid winter arrives. Bering Sea Gold currently has 18 seasons to binge.

Deadliest Catch

Perhaps Discovery Channel's premiere program, Deadliest Catch follows the high-stakes world of crabbing in the cold seas of Alaska. Through the lens of various fishing vessels in the Bering Sea, the top-tier captains and their crews hope to meet their quota during Alaskan king crab and snow crab season. With 20 seasons under its belt, Deadliest Catch has been appointment viewing for fans due to the action, adventure, and intrigue of the industry.

Deadliest Catch Release Date March 15, 2005 Cast Mike Rowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 19 Creator(s) Thom Beers

Expedition Unknown

Expedition Unknown is an adventure like no other. Explorer, archeologist, and television presenter Josh Gates takes viewers through an up-close journey as he investigates some of the world's biggest mysteries and infamous legends. Gates' global adventures are driven by curiosity as he hopes to unravel unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasure, and more. The series has 14 seasons to watch.

Expedition Unknown Release Date January 8, 2015 Cast Josh Gates , Orson Mochizuki Character(s) Self - Host , Honjo Shigenaga Producers Casey Brumels , Josh Gates , Brad Kuhlman , Daniel A. Schwartz , Bill Howard , Michael Gara Network Travel Channel

