The adrenaline-pumping world of Atlantic bluefin tuna fishing is coming to the screen on the brand-new Discovery Channel series, Harpoon Hunters. Following the on-sea action of four of the world's premiere fishermen in this industry, Harpoon Hunters is bound to be the East Coast equivalent to the mammoth hit, Deadliest Catch. While the weather is warmer and the crews are smaller, the stakes are higher than ever. In an exclusive sneak from the premiere of Harpoon Hunters, it's a battle of the fishermen as the coveted bluefin tuna is on everybody's radar. With time of the essence, one risky decision could affect the catch for everyone at sea. And one captain is irate that his newfound rival caused their prize to disappear.

Harpoon Hunters features the lives of four elite fishermen braving the waters of the Atlantic. With 20 years of experience, Captain Dylan Caldwell is one of the most respected harpooners in New England, making a living on the water year round. Captain Niko Chaprales spent his childhood fishing with his dad, Bill, a legendary harpooner and advocate for harpooners’ rights. Now he is determined to carry on his father’s legacy. Captain Joe Dion grew up as a “dock rat” before captaining his own harpoon boat by age 25, becoming one of the most successful harpooners in the fishery. One of the sharpest fishermen in the harpoon community, Tyler Macallister, knows the fishery better than most captains. His boat, the Cynthia C2, features a 505HP Caterpillar engine, making it the quietest, stealthiest boat on the water.

A Rivalry Begins in the Atlantic

Captain Joe Dion of Redrum is losing his cool after Captain Dylan Caldwell encroached on his territory. Part of his fury was due to his belief that his rival was following his spotter plane around, an expensive fishing method to find the school of fish. As Captain Joe says, "You gotta spend money to make money." While First Mate Mike Miller tries to help Joe simmer down, we are introduced to the team over on the Pine Box. His son, Emmett Caldwell, joins Dylan on board. Through the perspectives of both boats, the teams exchange heated words and expletives. Harpooning is competitive, and these men are showcasing just how competitive it can be. The teaser is just a taste of what's to come.

As told in the press release of the program, "Each summer on Cape Cod, multi-generational fishing families race against the clock - and each other—to catch highly valuable Atlantic bluefin tuna using only 10-foot electrified spears. Time is of the essence as harpoon boats only have four weeks to catch as many fish as they can before the overall limit is met. With fish worth as much as $10K each, stakes are high for these expert fishermen to make ends meet for their families and beat the competition to take home these prize fish." The new series debuts this week on Discovery Channel.

Harpoon Hunters premiers Friday, January 24 at 9:00pm on Discovery Channel. Harpoon Hunters will be available to stream on Max.

