Exclusive ‘Harpoon’ Clip Teases the Tense Boat Trip at the Center of a Bloody Dark Comedy

A general rule of thumb when it comes to yachting is you’re probably not going to want to set sail with anyone you might, conceivably, want to murder with an old antique fishing tool. Director Rob Grant puts that theory to the test with his blood-soaked dark-comedy Harpoon, and we’re happy to bring you an exclusive clip that teases the high seas tension.

The film stars Munro Chambers (Turbo Kid), Emily Tyra (Code Black), and Christopher Gray (The Mist) as three best friends with an ocean’s worth of secrets, betrayals, and sexual tension between them. A yacht trip, taken to smooth over a rough patch in the relationship, turns uneasy when the boat’s engine fails, food and water run low, and long-buried truths start to come out. At a taught, sailor knot-tight 83 minutes, Grant’s watery backstab-athon is a treat for dark comedy fans, complete with narration courtesy of the great Brett Gelman (Fleabag).

Check out the clip below, followed by the film’s official trailer. Harpoon hits select cinemas Oct 4th and VOD/Blu-ray on Oct 8th from Epic Pictures.

–

Here is the official synopsis for Harpoon: