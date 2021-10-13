Harriet the Spy will be making her way back into the mainstream beginning Friday, November 19 on Apple TV+, and we’ve got the trailer to give us a first look into the animated adaptation of this beloved children’s novel. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, we know we are in for a treat. The animated series will star Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Harriet, the rebellious and enthusiastic 11-year-old up-and-coming writer, and Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch (Glee) as Ole Golly, Harriet’s no-nonsense nanny. The first five episodes of the series will debut on November 19, with five more to follow at a currently unannounced date in spring 2022.

Always looking for the next big story, Harriet M. Welsch is an independent and vocal 11 year old. Her dream in life is to become a writer and as she says in the trailer, “If I want to be a writer, I have to know everything! And to know everything, I have to see everything. Only way to see everything is to be a spy."

And from what we know about Harriet from the trailer, she will be spying on everything and everyone all while going to school and having fun with her friends. The show will be set in 1960s New York, which is when the original book Harriet the Spy, written by Louise Fitzhugh, was published.

Along with Feldstein and Lynch, Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) will be featured as Marion Hawthorne, the most popular girl at Harriet’s school. The ensemble voice cast will be played by Kimberly Brooks (Voltron: Legendary Defender), Crispin Freeman (Naruto: Shippuden), Grey Griffin (Invincible), Bumper Robinson (A Different World), and Charlie Schlatter (Diagnosis Murder). Fans of indie music will recognize the vocals and music stylings in the trailer by Australian singer-songwriter, Courtney Barnett, which will serve as the theme song for the series.

Apple TV+ is no stranger to creating great, award-winning shows and films, already having Daytime Emmy Award-winning Ghostwriter and Helpsters from Sesame Workshop, Academy Award-nominated animated film Wolfwalkers, and Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, which was another Daytime Emmy Award-winner that was based on the New York Times Bestselling Book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers. Fans of the Henson Company can also get excited for the reboot of Fraggle Rock that will be hopefully coming soon.

As a 90s kid that loved the Michelle Trachtenberg (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Rosie O’Donnell (I Know This Much Is True) led version of Harriet the Spy, I can share in the excitement around the new adaptation of this classic tale of a strong young woman staying true to herself. Check out the trailer below while you wait for the premiere event on November 19:

