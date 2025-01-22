Weeks after Babygirl's Christmas release, a key scene was subjected to social media frenzy. Halfway through the erotic drama, when Romy (Nicole Kidman) is fully engrossed in her heated affair with an intern at her robotics company, the latter delivers a sexy dance to George Michael's hit, "Father Figure." With a whiskey in hand and subtle, on-beat movements, Samuel (Harris Dickinson) performs for Romy, as she sits down and takes in the view.

What seemed like a simple, creative choice from director Halina Reijin took on a life of its own, with Pedro Pascal even gracing us with his version of it. Although Dickinson's shirtless dance might be reduced to a thirst trap for some, there is more significance to this fleeting moment than viewers might think. Not only is the song choice important in relaying the film's main message, but the scene itself reflects a point-of-view that has often been overlooked within this movie genre.

George Michael's "Father Figure" Adds Nuance to 'Babygirl's Dance Scene

Before there was even a script in place for Babygirl, Halina Reijin just knew that she would include "Father Figure" in it no matter what. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director explained that the song itself evoked exactly what she aimed to do in her follow-up to Bodies Bodies Bodies, which is "a comedy of manners" about power, consent, sex, and control. Michael's seductive tune sought to display a sexual relationship where one person is open and eager to take on a more dominant role in the bedroom, embarking on a heated venture with no space for shame. Throughout the song, the singer talks about craving intimacy that isn't misunderstood by his partner, but rather embraced in a true display of love and devotion. Although the term "father figure" is widely seen as problematic - with women craving this type of relationship often being judged for having "daddy issues" - this track embraces this dynamic.

Similarly, Babygirl does not blame Romy for her desires. Despite the jarring age gap between her and Samuel, as well as her position of power in the company they both work at, the two characters are presented as equals. The intern seems to read the protagonist's wants and needs, which have never been satisfied by her loving husband (played by Antonio Banderas). As she dives head first in this sexual exchange, where Samuel takes the lead and "tames" her at the beginning of the film, he is shown to have as much power as she does from outside optics.

As he dances for her in a hotel room, which is their safe space for pleasure, audiences can tell that they've not only reached intimacy physically but emotionally too. There's a vulnerability to Samuel's moves. They aren't well-executed by any means, but rather wonky, as if he were being led by the music and unashamed to act silly in front of Romy. The sense of freedom that they feel in each other's presence ties back to the intent behind Michael's lyrics in "Father Figure." This is what it looks like for both people to be comfortable and willing to adopt a dominant and submissive dynamic. There are no restraints, just levity to explore whatever comes to mind and achieve satisfaction in this role-play.

'Babygirl's Iconic Dance Presents a Shift in Perspective Within the Erotic Genre