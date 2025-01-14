With his much-discussed performance in Babygirl, Harris Dickinson is having a pivotal moment in his career. But fans who know the British actor from his singular performances in projects such as Where the Crawdads Sing, The Iron Claw, and A Murder at the End of the World may be surprised to find out that Dickinson makes an appearance in the 2019 French-language film Matthias & Maxime, directed by Xavier Dolan. One of the best in the young director's already extensive filmography, Matthias & Maxime is a beautiful and romantic gem, and Dickinson's small but interesting role showcases his potential star power.

What Is 'Matthias & Maxime' About?

Everyone loves a good friends-to-lovers arc, but no one does it quite like Dolan in Matthias & Maxime. Dolan himself plays Maxime, a shy bartender in Montréal who is about to move to Australia, mainly to escape his alcoholic and abusive mother (played by frequent Dolan collaborator Anne Dorval). Meanwhile, Maxime's lifelong best friend Matthias (Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas) is a high-achieving lawyer dealing with the imminent departure of his friend in the midst of a work promotion. The two characters' lives are thrown for a loop when they are both cast in a short film and asked to share an on-screen kiss. Matthias and Maxime try to figure out their changing feelings for each other in the midst of a series of goodbye parties hosted by their friends.

Matthias & Maxime is quieter and more stripped down than many of Dolan's arthouse films, which allows the characters to stand out like sculptures. Dolan writes characters so exceptionally that we get a sense of people within just a few minutes of screen time. To give his characters their distinctness, Dolan pays close attention to facial expressions, often filming close-ups of his character's faces. The actors in Matthias & Maxime are challenged to convey expressions so fleeting that the viewer will miss them if they blink. In one scene, Maxime's aunt (Louise Bombardier) tells him, "You'll find someone, I'm sure." Maxime looks down in response, nodding and chewing on his thumb, and she gives him a quizzical look while inhaling her cigarette, as if she's picked up on something anxious in his response. In another moment, the camera follows Matthias through the crowd at a house party and pans past Matthias' friend Rivette (Pier-Luc Funk), who gives him the briefest smile of understanding, showing without speaking that he knows that Matthias is looking for Maxime. Dolan reveals emotional truth through body language and gesture rather than dialogue, and the effect is a film that will make you laugh and stab you in the gut in equal measure.

Harris Dickinson Shows His Star Potential in ‘Matthias & Maxime'