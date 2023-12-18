Although a newcomer to many, Harris Dickinson has had his fair share of movie credits so far. This young actor, hailing from Essex, England, started his acting career by starring in short movies and doing small roles in TV series. His love of film goes beyond acting, too - Dickinson recently directed a music video for the artists Rose Gray and Kungs and has almost half a dozen shorts under his directing belt.

Besides film, Harris Dickinson established himself in the role of J. Paul Getty III in the series Trust, based on the real-life events of young Getty's kidnapping during the 1970s. Furthermore, his latest series, A Murder at the End of the World, is currently among the most watched on Hulu. With the upcoming release of The Iron Claw, it seems like Dickinson has a bright acting future ahead. Fans interested in his career might be surprised to see the movies he has starred in so far, and those who know he's been around will love having a list of his best feature films at the ready.

10 Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil (2019)

As Prince Phillip

Maleficent may be one of the better Disney live-action attempts, and its sequel, titled Mistress of Evil, was received with similar praise. The biggest difference is the role of Prince Phillip - while in the first film, audiences saw Brenton Thwaites as the prince, in the sequel, that role belongs to Harris Dickinson. Mistress of Evil takes place five years after the events of the first film, with Aurora now grown and ready to be married to her beloved Phillip. But, Maleficent, Aurora's godmother, doesn't approve of her choices because, as she claims, "love doesn't always end well."

There's not too much or too little of Prince Phillip in the film, so Dickinson's fans may not have their fix. But, considering that the story has a modern spin and it revolves around Maleficent and Aurora, that's all the better for the plot. Mistress of Evil is a great feat, with wonderful cinematography and visual effects, and an outstanding performance by Angelina Jolie. She made the famous villainess more complex and nuanced, giving her a side that previously wasn't implied in the animated movie.

9 Femme (2021)

As Wes

Femme is one of the many short films Dickinson stars in, but if any is meant to capture the audience's attention, it's this one. Besides being a gripping exploration of toxic masculinity, stereotypes, and repression, it's emotionally charged with impressive acting performances.

Femme put Dickinson on the map of upcoming talents and established his co-lead, Paapa Essiedu, as one of Britain's best actors of the moment. The writers and creators of Femme, Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping, adapted the short into a full-length movie of the same name. Their 2023 feature film Femme stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and George MacKay in the roles Essiedu and Dickinson previously held. Both the short and the feature are worth a watch for their noir vibes and tension. The 2023 version has amazing critical approval, but checking out the short first would help fans see where the vision was headed, and why Harris Dickinson is as popular as he is.

8 Matthias & Maxime (2019)

As McAfee

Though Harris Dickinson doesn't have a big role in Matthias & Maxime, his presence enriches this touching emotional exploration of a film. One of Xavier Dolan's tamest, Matthias & Maxime explores a relationship between two longtime friends who are one evening dared to kiss for a short film. Matthias is an orderly man, always buttoned up, leading a lawyer's life. Maxime is more chaotic and unruly and works as a bartender while tending to his abusive mother. Such opposites being attracted is an interesting premise, but one that's been seen on film many times. Despite that, the story feels new while exploring the relationship between the two men.

Dolan allows the tension between them to come from their own lives, and their emotions for each other. Dickinson appears as McAfee, a test for Matthias (who is struggling with his inner resolutions the most), and, as a critic, Sheila O'Malley from RogerEbert.com noticed, "These scenes are very well-observed." Dickinson's role helps drive the story and its characters forward, which seems easy for the young Brit.

7 The Souvenir: Part II (2021)

As Pete

Director and writer Joanna Hogg (The Eternal Daughter) wrote and directed The Souvenir in 2019. In this autobiographical drama, the character Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) falls in love with an older man (played by Tom Burke) during her college studies. The story takes place in the 1980s, which Hogg did on purpose to take things from her own experience and transfer them onto the screen. This feature definitely deserved an Oscar as a touching depiction of the world through a young woman's eyes.

In The Souvenir: Part II, Julie is no longer in that tumultuous relationship and is focusing on creating her graduation movie. This is where she must find a balance between her own emotions and finding the right ways to tell the story. Besides Honor and her mother Tilda Swinton, the cast consists of some famous British actors: Richard Ayoade, Joe Alwyn, Charlie Heaton, and Harris Dickinson appear as some of the men in Julie's life. Dickinson plays the actor in Julie's movie, Pete, who gets recommended to her by one of her fellow student filmmakers. Interestingly, Dickinson replaced Robert Pattinson, who had to back out due to his filming schedule for The Batman. This replacement was perfect, as Dickinson brought his style and charm to the role, making him seem like an ideal romantic interest in romance dramas.

6 The King's Man (2021)

As Conrad Oxford

After the skyrocketing success of Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman, which introduced the world to Taron Egerton, Vaughn continued to push the story forward with a sequel and a prequel. The King's Man is the latter of the two, taking place during the early 20th century, at the brink of WWI.

Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson play the Duke of Oxford and his protégé, Conrad, of the newly established organization called Kingsman. The Kingsman's only goal is to prevent catastrophic evil plots from taking place in the world. The King's Man was an interesting addition and introduction to the Kingsman universe, boasting some great cinematography and stellar editing. The movie shows why Vaugh's films are always a good time. Dickinson's Conrad Oxford is charming, slightly naive, but gentlemanly - which are great traits for a Kingsman. He portrays Conrad seamlessly, or as an interview with him in the publication Mr. Porter states, he "has both wide-eyed naivety and extreme deftness with a weapon."

5 See How They Run (2022)

As Richard Attenborough

See How They Run is an underrated whodunit, and despite not being one of the best whodunits of all time, it's worth a watch for any fan of the genre. The story takes place in 1953, on the set of the movie adaptation of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap. The eccentric director that's making the film, Leo Kopernick (Adrien Brody), gets into a fight with his lead actor Richard Attenborough (Harris Dickinson) and is later found dead.

Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell), a gentle and insightful detective, and Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), an impulsive and clever young officer, are tasked to solve the case of Leo Kopernick's death. Their investigation leads them into a classic, Hercule Poirot-style story, where they interrogate everyone in the cast and crew, looking for clues to solve the mystery. This star-studded movie allows most of its cast to stand out. Rockwell and Ronan have incredible team charisma, while Dickinson is one of the actors tasked with portraying a real-life person. The director Tom George said that he and Dickinson had an agreement for him to not portray Attenborough too seriously, but he still does an excellent job of taking a famous actor and adding some comic charm to his character.

See How They Run Release Date September 16, 2022 Director Tom George Cast Sam Rockwell , Saoirse Ronan , Adrien Brody , Ruth Wilson , Reece Shearsmith Rating PG-13 Runtime 98 minutes

4 Scrapper (2023)

As Jason

A Sundance-winning movie Scrapper is an independent feature debut written and directed by Charlotte Regan, and the main protagonist is 12-year-old Georgie. Georgie grew up with her mother, without a father in the picture. But when her mom suddenly dies, Georgie's left living alone. She comes up with an elaborate plan to avoid social services, steals bikes for a living, and practically raises herself. That's why, when her estranged father Jason (Harris Dickinson) appears, Georgie learns how to trust him, while Jason learns how to approach the daughter he never met.

Scrapper is as heartbreaking as it is heartwarming, and Lola Campbell and Harris Dickinson lead the story with touching performances. Campbell portrays Georgie like a seasoned actor, though this is her debut, and Dickinson does a great job of balancing between portraying a father and a young, immature man. Scrapper is one of the best features of this year and one that will surely help Dickinson reach new heights of stardom.

3 Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

As Chase Andrews

Where the Crawdads Sing was welcomed with some hype and ended up being one of the movies critics hated but audiences loved. It was based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owens, and the hype came from the fact that the book describes events similar to those Owens was accused of while residing in Zambia during the 1990s.

The story revolves around Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who grew up in an abusive household, deep in the swamps of the Deep South. When her mother abandons the family because of the abuse, Kya and her siblings are left with their violent father. Years later, Kya is the only child still living in the swamp, making her ostracized from modern society. She encounters various people who want to take advantage of her (including the suspicious Chase Andrews, played by Harris Dickinson) but also finds true love and purpose. The controversy regarding Where the Crawdads Sing was what could help the movie become more popular, but even its leads couldn't convince the critics to enjoy the story. Despite that, the movie is not only with faults; Edgar-Jones proves she's a wonderful leading woman, while Harris Dickinson in particular shows he can portray sweet and vicious characters with the same zest.

Where the Crawdads Sing Release Date July 15, 2022 Director Olivia Newman Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Taylor John Smith , Harris Dickinson Runtime 125 Genres Mystery , Drama Rating PG-13

2 Triangle of Sadness (2022)

As Carl

Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness swept the award shows and crept into people's hearts with almost the speed of light in 2022. This eat-the-rich movie is a slow burn and a character study that combines comedy with drama and societal criticism. Not unusually for Östlund, bizarre things happen, and the folks on the luxury cruiser, where a big chunk of the movie takes place, behave in a way many "regular" folk often imagine the filthy rich would.

Harris Dickinson plays Carl and shows up in the first minutes of the film. Carl is a model, but his background is seemingly simple; he's meant to be the eyes and ears of the audience, the regular people and observers of the show. Though Carl seems simple, he's new to the world of luxury and riches, meaning there's still time for him to become corrupt.

Triangle of Sadness was nominated and has won numerous accolades, including a Palme d'Or which was Östlund's second. Last year, Harris Dickinson opened up to The Guardian about his preparations for the role and the process of working with Östlund.

Triangle of Sadness Release Date September 18, 2022 Director Ruben Östlund Cast Thobias Thorwid , Harris Dickinson , Charlbi Dean , Vicki Berlin Rating R Runtime 147 minutes

1 The Iron Claw (2023)

As David Von Erich

The most recent A24 feature taking the world by storm, The Iron Claw, is expected to win big at award shows this season. It was based on a true story about the Von Erich brothers, the wrestling champion trio that was popular during the early 1980s. One of the most prominent things about the Von Erichs was their bond, as well as the conditions they grew up in; anyone familiar with them knows they didn't have the healthiest family life.

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson play the three brothers, who've seemingly reached new acting heights. The three leads have immense chemistry and portray the brothers and their relationship with ease while equally carrying the emotions of their characters. It seems Zac Efron is the standout in the film, though every single casting choice drives the story forward. If reviews are anything to go by, The Iron Claw is a masterclass of honest, heartbreaking, and emotionally charged filmmaking. Audiences will get a biopic worth investing in, and the movie is surely going to be one of the best A24 features ever made.

