The Western genre, at least in its current form onscreen, is a far cry from what it once was, which is what makes Taylor Sheridan's 1923 so unique. More than a transitional show between 1883 and Yellowstone, the series is highly aware of what the West became in the American mythos and seeks to explore it from every angle. Through its two older leads, we witness a culture vanishing before our eyes as they both reminisce and fight for the world they once knew. Ironically, the same is true of the Crow tribe, serving as a reminder that Indigenous suffering continued far after their conquests were completed. In equal measure, 1923 both condones and condemns our perceptions of the West, showing that the light and the darkness can indeed coexist. Returning to classic Western themes and applying them perfectly to the time period, the series even finds some time to dabble in other subgenres, all while remaining true to its own core identity.

‘1923’ Is a Throwback to Classic Westerns