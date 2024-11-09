Marvel just recently wrapped up its final live-action project of 2024 with Agatha All Along, and the star of its first feature film in 2025 is peeling back the curtain on life on set. During a recent interview on The Playlist podcast to promote his newest movie, Elevation, Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie revealed what Harrison Ford said to him on their first day on set. Mackie is set to reprise his role as Sam Wilson in the film and also headline his first Captain America movie after taking over the mantle from Chris Evans, and Ford has been taped to take over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross from the late William Hurt. If you were expecting Ford to be anything other than a shining beacon of support for Mackie, you'd be sorely disappointed:

"What was really interesting and it shows the nature and the beauty of Harrison Ford — when he got to set, he pulled me aside, and he was like 'Hey kid,' — and I'm 46 years old. He goes 'Hey kid, this is your movie. I'm here to support you. And I'm here to make sure after this movie comes out, everyone knows your name.' And there are a lot of people on his level that would not do that. There are a lot of people at his scale of work who would not do that." "But from the first day he was on set til the last day when we wrapped, he literally treated me like I was number one. He literally let me have the set and literally walked beside me every day and showed me the respect that people would. You know, it's still Harrison Ford. Nobody's like 'Hey Harrison, get out of the way. We need Anthony,' but he made it very clear that I was number one on the call sheet. And because of that, everybody else fell in line. So I have nothing but appreciation and admiration for him — for the way he handled himself and the way he handled the set."

While Harrison Ford has come off as a grumpy old man, he still has a heart of gold that everyone who works with him speaks so highly of. Ford is now 82 years old and has been a force in Hollywood for more than 40 years, and he's surely been a mentor to many more young actors than just Mackie. This will also not be his first time joining a major franchise, as his portrayal of Han Solo is one of the reasons Star Wars is as big of an entity as it is today, and he also helped get Indiana Jones off the ground by portraying the titular character first in Raiders of the Lost Ark and one final time last year in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. When Captain America: Brave New World premieres next year, fans will see Ford like never before, partially portraying the new President of the United States while also playing a red rageful monster, Red Hulk.

Who Else Stars in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?

In addition to Mackie and Ford, Giancarlo Esposito has also been tapped for a role in Captain America: Brave New World, and he also recently revealed that he was returning to set for more reshoots. Tim Blake Nelson will also reprise his role as Samuel Sterns in the film, and he'll play The Leader, bringing his tease in The Incredible Hulk full circle more than 10 years later. Danny Ramirez will also reprise his role as Joaquin Torres and take over the mantle of Falcon in the 2025 Captain America film.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres on February 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Mackie in Captain America: Civil War on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+