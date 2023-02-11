Harrison Ford is one of the world’s best-known and finest actors to date, playing some of culture’s most iconic characters—Han Solo and Indiana Jones. His first-ever credited role was in the Western A Time for Killing back in 1967. The actor is absolutely legendary, receiving the AFI Life Achievement Award back in 2000.

RELATED: 'Shrinking' Review: Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Are Brilliant in Apple TV+'s Earnest Dramedy

Ford has also been nominated for four Academy Awards and four Golden Globes. His most recent project is Shrinking, in which a grieving therapist begins to break ethical rules. Ford plays a wise-cracking senior therapist living with Parkinson’s disease who is a colleague of the main character. He’s had so many standout performances in his illustrious career, but Rotten Tomatoes has ranked the best of the best.

10 ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

Image via United Artists

Apocalypse Now is a classic war film that was released in 1979, starring the classic Hollywood star Marlon Brando. Ford played Colonel G. Lucas (named after the Star Wars director George Lucas), an aide and information specialist who gave orders.

While Ford did not have a huge part in the film overall, Apocalypse Now is widely considered to be a masterpiece as it explores themes of the Vietnam War, the loss of innocence, and humanity’s dark aspects. The film won numerous awards (including a 98% on the Tomatometer) and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the US Library of Congress.

9 ‘The Conversation’ (1974)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Conversation is a mystery-thriller film written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The film follows a surveillance expert and the extreme moral dilemma he faces when his recordings reveal a potential murder. Ford played a character named Martin Stett, an assistant to the surveillance expert’s client.

Except, everyone’s motive may not be what they seem. The movie was a commercial and critical success, being nominated for three Academy Awards and receiving a 98% on the Tomatometer. Ford’s performance was well-received and helped establish him as a rising star.

8 ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981)

Perhaps one of the most iconic action-adventure films of all time is Raiders of the Lost Ark. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by George Lucas. Ford stars the titular Indiana Jones, an archaeologist-adventurer who is hired by the US government to find the biblical Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis do.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb

The film has become one of the world’s best, winning four Academy Awards. Ford’s performance was widely praised and established him as one of the biggest movie stars of the decade. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a 96% on the Tomatometer. He went on to reprise the role in three sequels, and he will be seen in the newest fourth installment coming in 2023.

7 ‘Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980)

Image via Lucasfilm

Ford is also known for portraying Han Solo in a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars. Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back was the highest-rated of the Star Wars films. Episode V is the second installment in the original trilogy. Han Solo is a rouge smuggler and ally of the Rebel Alliance who helps Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and their friends fight against the Galactic Empire and the Sith.

The film was a huge success (being awarded 94% on Rotten Tomatoes) with Ford’s performance being praised worldwide. The film remains one of the most beloved films of all time and is an essential watch for every Ford fan.

6 ‘1923’ (2022-2023)

Image via Paramount+

1923 is a western drama series produced and streaming on Paramount+. The series is a prequel to the beloved Yellowstone series. The series follows a generation of the Dutton family in 1923 as they struggle through historical hardships like the Prohibition, drought, and the beginnings of the Great Depression.

RELATED: '1923' Is Officially Better Than 'Yellowstone'

Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the family. The series received a 90% on the Tomatometer, with many fans ecstatic with Ford’s performance. Anyone looking for a recent show featuring Ford should check out 1923.

5 ‘Shrinking’ (2023)

Image via Apple TV+

Shrinking is Ford’s most recent performance in a television series. The AppleTV+ streaming series follows a therapist named Jimmy Laird who is battling grief due to the death of his wife while trying to do his job. He ends up giving breaking the ethical code, changing both of their lives.

Ford plays a senior therapist who has Parkinson’s disease. His performance is incredible, and he is a natural on the camera, even at 80 years old! The series received a 79% on the Tomatometer and is still airing on AppleTV+.

4 ‘American Graffiti' (1979)

American Graffiti is a 70s coming-of-age comedy-drama film directed by George Lucas. The film is set in 1962 and follows a group of high school graduates from California as they spend their last summer night cruising the strip and trying to understand their future.

The film is told in a series of vignettes, following the teenagers. Ford plays Bob Falfa, a drag racer. The film received a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and is a classic coming-of-age film that is a true blast from the past.

3 ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (2015)

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is a 2015 sci-fi film that is the 7th installment in the franchise and the first film in the new trilogy. The film takes place 30 years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

RELATED: 10 Funniest 'Star Wars' Characters From The Franchise, Ranked

The Force Awakens follows a whole new generation of heroes, including Rey, Finn, and Poe as they team up with the classic heroes (like Han Solo) and Princess Leia to fight the First Order. Ford’s involvement in the film created a huge sense of nostalgia for the fans, and the film received a 93% on the Tomatometer.

2 ‘Witness’ (1985)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Witness is a neo-noir crime thriller film that stars Ford as a police detective from the Philadelphia Police Department who must protect an Amish woman and her young son who witnessed a brutal murder. Witness was a huge success, making tens of millions of dollars worldwide.

Ford’s dramatic performance was hailed as a success, and he received an Academy Award nomination for his role in the film. The film received a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and is one of his best intense performances that all dedicated fans should watch.

1 ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Blade Runner is a sci-fi film from the 80s that is an adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? The film is set in a dystopian, futuristic Los Angeles in the year 2019 (funny, right?) where synthetic humans (also known as “replicants”) are bioengineered to work on space colonies.

When a fugitive group of these replicants escapes to Earth, Rick Deckard (Ford’s character) agrees to hunt them down. Blade Runner was a huge success in every way, becoming one of the most widely-acclaimed sci-fi films of all time. With an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and an action-packed leading performance, it’s a must-watch for fans of Ford.

NEXT: Harrison Ford Is at His Best On-Screen When He’s Pissed Off