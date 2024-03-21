The Big Picture Harrison Ford is a legendary actor known for his heroic roles like Han Solo and Indiana Jones.

Robert De Niro, known for dark and complext characters, has teamed up with Martin Scorsese frequently in his career.

Cape Fear, a notable collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese, almost had Ford in its ranks, but the actor turned down a role in the movie.

Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro are two of the most accomplished actors of all-time. Ford is the ultimate hero, due to his roles as Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and Jack Ryan. De Niro has often played darker characters in movies like Taxi Driver, The Godfather Part II, and Goodfellas. Even in a comedy like Meet the Parents, De Niro is undeniably terrifying. Over the course of his career, De Niro has frequently collaborated with the iconic director, Martin Scorsese, including 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon. So it was no surprise when, in 1991, they joined forces again for Cape Fear, a remake of the Robert Mitchum and Gregory Peck classic. Not only would De Niro and Scorsese be together once more, but arguably the most famous actor of the 80s, Harrison Ford, was almost brought on board as well.

Harrison Ford Is the Best "Good Guy" in Movie History

With a career that has been around since the 1960s, Harrison Ford is one of the biggest box office draws of all-time, with his films making more than $6.2 billion worldwide. He became a household name in the late 70s thanks to playing Han Solo in the original Star Wars trilogy. Solo might have been a smartass, but he was a hero, and in the end he got the girl too. That wasn't Ford's only big franchise. While he was still playing Han Solo, he was cast as Indiana Jones in George Lucas' and Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones films. Audiences again loved Ford's snarky, deadpan charm.

Ford had hit after hit in the 80s. He didn't need a big franchise to be in, but instead his name became the franchise. Viewers went to the movies specifically to see him, no matter what he was in. Throughout the decade, Ford had successful releases with Blade Runner, Witness, and Frantic. He was America's leading man – the cool, charming, good-looking, good guy who fans cheered on to defeat the bad guy. It was only natural that at some point Harrison Ford would want to play the bad guy himself.

Harrison Ford Wanted Robert De Niro's Role in 'Cape Fear'

Close

1962's Cape Fear is one of the best psychological thrillers ever made. The film follows a man named Max Cady – played in the original by Robert Mitchum – a malevolent man now out of prison where he was serving time for rape. Cady is, however, not a reformed man, as he's seeking revenge against the lawyer, Sam Bowden (Gregory Peck), who put him away. To do so, he begins to stalk Bowden's wife and daughter, not killing them, but making them fear him first through his presence. Cady's sinister presence was delivered so well by Mitchum that AFI regards him as the 28th best villain in film history. It was perfect casting for Cape Fear, as Mitchum had already haunted audiences in The Night of the Hunter. Gregory Peck was his ideal opposition, an actor known for playing good men worth rooting for, including Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, which came out the same year as Cape Fear. Interesting enough, in AFI's same ranking, Atticus Finch gets the vote for film's greatest hero.

Throughout the 70s and 80s, Martin Scorsese worked often with Robert De Niro, with the actor often playing men who we may have cheered but who were very flawed and, oftentimes, very frightening characters. When Scorsese landed the chance to helm a reboot of Cape Fear, it was a no-brainer that De Niro would be the only choice to play Max Cady. So who could fill the shoes of Gregory Peck and play Sam Bowden? There was only one actor who America loved so much as the good guy, and his name was Harrison Ford. He was indeed talked to about the movie, but there was just one problem: Ford was sick of playing the good guy. Wanting to do something different, Ford went to De Niro with a wild idea. In an interview with The Irish Times, Harrison For revealed:

"The only time [playing the bad guy] came up was when Martin Scorsese was doing Cape Fear. He asked Bob De Niro to ask me to play the lawyer, and I told De Niro that the only way I would be interested in doing that film would be if he played the lawyer and I played his role. Of course, he didn’t want to give up his part.”

Harrison Ford Would Have Been Miscast as Max Cady

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With Ford being asked to play the hero again, he decided to bow out of Cape Fear. Nick Nolte was brought in and cast as Sam Bowden instead and did a wonderful job. The film did well critically and financially, as it currently has a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and made $79 million at the domestic box office. However, this pales in comparison to previous Scorsese and De Niro blockbuster team ups. It almost makes one wonder how the film would have performed with Ford's added star power.

What does seem certain is that it would have been a disaster if De Niro and Ford had reversed roles in Cape Fear. Playing against expectations, while risky, can work, but this wouldn't have been the movie for it. Sam Bowden is too much of a good guy for De Niro to have fun with him, and Max Cady is creepy and purely evil that it could have been impossible for moviegoers to buy Ford playing someone so dark.

Related ‘Cape Fear’ Is Martin Scorsese at His Wildest Soaked in noirish melodrama, this bloodcurdling genre film is the best remake of the 90s.

In the end, it all worked out for both actors. Robert De Niro went on to play more complex characters in This Boy's Life, A Bronx Tale, Casino, Heat, and Jackie Brown. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford stayed America's favorite hero. He became Jack Ryan the next year for Patriot Games, followed by Clear and Present Danger in 1994. In arguably his greatest film outside the Star Wars or Indiana Jones franchise, he left theater attendees in awe with The Fugitive, and in Air Force One, he got to kick ass the President of the United States. In 2023, he put the hat back on in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, kicking Nazi ass as an octogenarian. There's no other way we'd ever want him.

Cape Fear is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO