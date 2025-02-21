Despite mixed reviews, Disney's latest Marvel movie, Captain America: Brave New World, is on the verge of passing the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office in under a week of release. It's a solid result for the studio, at a time when its goodwill appears to be running out. Brave New World marks star Anthony Mackie's theatrical debut as the titular character; it's a role that he inherited back in 2019, after Chris Evans' retirement from the part in Avengers: Endgame. The movie also features Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, a character previously played by the late William Hurt. Thanks to the film's performance at the box office, both actors have risen up the global box office ranks.

Ford is now among the 25 highest-grossing stars of all time at the worldwide box office; the cumulative total of films that feature him in a leading or lead-adjacent role stands at $8.3 billion. He is also among the 10 highest-grossing lead stars in domestic box office history, while the total revenue generated by every film that he has appeared in now stands at over $10 billion. To break into the top 25 list globally, Ford recently overtook the likes of Steve Carell and fellow Marvel alum Benedict Cumberbatch. Before that, he overtook three other MCU stars – Hugh Jackman, Chadwick Boseman, and Letitia Wright – who currently occupy the 29th, 30th, and 31st spots. Directly ahead of him on the all-time list are two other MCU vets, Elizabeth Olsen and Josh Brolin. They're everywhere!

Ford is among the last of a batch of Hollywood stars who rose to prominence during the 1970s. He's synonymous as not just one, but two characters who are deeply embedded in pop-culture history – Han Solo and Indiana Jones. Ford's highest-grossing global box office hit is Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, which generated $2 billion worldwide a decade ago, followed by Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which grossed a little under $790 million globally in 2008. They're followed by the three installments in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Ford Has Also Starred in the 'Blade Runner' and 'Expendables' Franchises