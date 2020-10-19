Harrison Ford, Ed Helms to Star in Comedy ‘The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire’

Harrison Ford and Ed Helms are attached to star in the seafaring comedy The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo, STXfilms announced Monday morning in a cheeky press release purportedly sent from the Isle of Man in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Inspired by a true story, Burt Squire revolves around a family man (Helms) in the midst of a midlife crisis who embarks on what he hopes would be a dream sailing vacation, but ends up shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean with a charming but unhinged sea captain (Ford).

STX has acquired the screenplay by Ben Bolea, and the film will be produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment and Kim Zubick. LD’s Michael Glassman will serve as an executive producer on the project, which STX executives Drew Simon and Spencer Ela will oversee on behalf of the studio.

“We love this story and and are looking forward to working with Mickey and the team at LD and this incredible cast,” said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson. “There’s no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can’t wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy.”

The title may be a mouthful, but I’m inclined to agree with Fogelson here, as the idea of Ford playing a gruff sea captain alongside Helms’ doofus dad strikes me as a fun comic pairing, and I look forward to seeing whom the studio hires to direct this film.

Best known for his starring turns in The Hangover trilogy and The Office, Helms most recently starred in the Netflix comedy Coffee & Kareem as well as the New Line movies Tag and Vacation. Helms is also set to star in the upcoming Peacock series Rutherford Falls, which he co-created with Mike Schur and Sierra Ornelas, while he and Randall Park are set to host the NBC show True Story, which will feature true stories from ordinary Americans that are then reenacted by comedians. Helms is represented by UTA and Artists First.

After reprising two of his most famous roles in the Star Wars and Blade Runner franchises, Ford most recently starred in The Call of the Wild. He’s slated to return for a fifth Indiana Jones movie that will be directed by James Mangold, and he’s also set to star in a narrative adaptation of the true crime docuseries The Staircase. Repped by UTA, Ford played “unhinged” once before in What Lies Beneath, and you can click here for Tom Reimann‘s take on why the casting of that 20-year-old movie makes it one of the best thrillers ever made.