There isn’t another living actor who has more iconic films on his resume than Harrison Ford. While playing a lead part in the Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Blade Runner, and Jack Ryan franchises would likely be enough to solidify Ford as an all-time great, he also has many smaller films that are also worthy of praise, such as his Oscar-nominated role in Witness and his powerful performance in the film version of The Fugitive. Many young actors may have tried to model themself off of Ford’s success, but he did not exactly have a typical route to Hollywood stardom. Shortly after dropping out of school, earning his first onscreen speaking credit in the slapstick comedy Luv, Ford worked as a camera technician and roadie for a documentary on The Doors.

Harrison Ford Was a Camera Assistant for The Doors